Will Smith was photographed at Sydney Airport alongside his ex-wife Sheree Zampino after wrapping his new film Supermax

The actor kept things casual, stopping to sign autographs and chat with fans while making his way through the terminal

Sheree was in great spirits too, laughing as she stepped out of their shared SUV carrying snacks from a local Sydney bakery

Will Smith was spotted at Sydney Airport alongside his ex-wife Sheree Zampino following his time in Australia filming 'Supermax'. Image: Hector Vivas, John Sciulli

Source: Getty Images

Will Smith proved he and ex-wife Sheree Zampino are on excellent terms as the two were photographed together at Sydney Airport last week. The pair had just wrapped production on Smith's upcoming film Supermax and seemed completely at ease in each other's company as they moved through the terminal.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star kept his look relaxed, wearing a hoodie, sweatpants, sneakers and a white cap. Far from rushing through unnoticed, Smith paused to greet fans, signing autographs and taking selfies along the way. He also gushed about Sydney's restaurant scene, though he made a light-hearted joke about not wanting to cause a stir inside the terminal, an exit that turned out to be anything but low-key.

Will Smith and Sheree Zampino

Sheree, for her part, was spotted in a dark outfit and baseball cap, stepping out of their shared SUV in good humour and carrying a green tote bag along with snacks from Sydney's Banksia Bakehouse.

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Smith and Zampino share son Trey Smith, and the two have maintained a civil co-parenting relationship over the years. Their relaxed appearance together in Sydney suggests that dynamic remains very much intact.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

What fans made of the outing

The sighting got people talking online, with reactions ranging from warm support to playful commentary. Here is what some had to say:

@bronxcharise:

"The body language between the two says, friends and co-parents."

@toy2crazy:

"She's his therapist, chill. 😂"

@31_underscore:

"He got a real family and a Hollywood family. 😂"

@melanin_queen001:

"She always wanted him back."

@steve_sonia1972:

"Good for Will; he deserves to be happy. 🙌🙌🙌"

@smitty1017:

"Happy for him the way Jada dressed up as Tupac for Halloween."

@keen_dolph:

"Shake back, Will. 💪🏾"

@sweet_giselle:

"Will deserves all the love, idc."

@mamimorbuckz:

"I know he wishes he never cheated."

Black Coffee was hanging out with Will Smith

A viral photo shows Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee linking up with Hollywood star Will Smith and Spanish singer India Martínez in Ibiza, Spain.

The hangout coincided with Will Smith and India Martínez working on new music on the island, with Black Coffee reportedly joining their studio sessions.

Source: Briefly News