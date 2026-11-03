A potential move to English rugby has sparked a dispute involving the Welsh governing body

The URC has reportedly warned that existing contractual commitments cannot simply be abandoned

Two Welsh clubs could be affected as the country prepares to restructure its professional game

URC match between Ospreys and Ulster. The URC has reportedly threatened the Welsh Rugby Union with legal action over talks about moving Welsh clubs. Image: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

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The United Rugby Championship (URC) has reportedly threatened the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) with legal action over discussions about moving Welsh clubs into England's Premiership Rugby. The warning comes as Welsh rugby explores alternative arrangements for its professional teams amid plans to reduce the number of clubs.

URC issues legal warning over Welsh clubs

According to WalesOnline, the URC has written to the WRU warning against formal negotiations with Premiership Rugby or the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

The correspondence follows discussions between senior figures in Welsh and English rugby about potentially transferring two Welsh teams into the English competition.

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Premiership Rugby is considering increasing its membership from 10 to 12 clubs, creating an opportunity for Welsh representation.

However, the WRU is an equal shareholder in the URC and is contractually required to provide four teams.

The competition has reportedly made its position clear, insisting that Wales must honour its commitments. It could pursue legal action if the WRU proceeds with formal negotiations.

Ospreys and Scarlets caught in Welsh rugby uncertainty

The disagreement comes as the WRU prepares to reduce its professional men's teams from four to three.

Under the proposed structure, Cardiff Rugby and Dragons are expected to receive licences representing the capital and eastern regions. The Ospreys and Scarlets will contest the remaining western licence.

The WRU confirmed on 29 July 2026 that the new structure would begin in the 2028/29 season.

In its official announcement, the governing body said the plan would establish "three men’s professional teams from the 2028/29 season".

Could Welsh clubs escape their URC commitments?

SA Rugby Magazine reports that the financial and legal consequences of withdrawing a team could become considerably less severe from 2028 under the URC agreement.

Welsh rugby officials reportedly believe this could provide an opportunity to explore a move into English rugby.

However, the contractual position remains a significant obstacle, and the outcome of the discussions could determine the future competition structure for Welsh clubs.

Munster have issued a statement after the controversial URC disciplinary hearing involving Tadhg Furlong (above), reaffirming their support for Gavin Coombes. Image: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

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Munster stand by Gavin Coombes after controversial URC disciplinary hearing

Briefly News previously reported that Munster reaffirmed their support for Gavin Coombes after the independent committee dismissed a disciplinary complaint against Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

The independent committee cleared Furlong of foul play but found that Coombes had given an honest account of his recollection. Munster interim CEO Avan Lee stressed that the club's support for Coombes remained unchanged, while calling for respect for the disciplinary process.

Source: Briefly News