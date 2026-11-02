ICC Takes Action Against 2 Proteas Figures After Controversial Australia Test Moment
- The ICC has taken disciplinary action against two Proteas figures following a heated moment during the Australia Test series
- An unsuccessful review involving a South African batter sparked an exchange that attracted the attention of match officials
- Both men have accepted the punishment, but the incident has added another talking point to South Africa's series triumph
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South Africa's celebrations after beating Australia have been accompanied by an unexpected disciplinary development involving two members of the Proteas setup. Batting coach Ashwell Prince and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne have both been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following an incident during the series-deciding Test at Newlands.
The incident occurred on day three of the Cape Town encounter, which the hosts eventually won by 176 runs. The ICC handed both men one demerit point after finding that their conduct towards the match officials breached its Code of Conduct.
Marques Ackerman dismissal sparks Newlands disagreement
The disagreement centred on the dismissal of opener Marques Ackerman during South Africa's second innings.
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Ackerman was given out caught and attempted to challenge the decision through the review system. However, the officials ruled that his request had missed the 15-second deadline.
Prince was unhappy with the ruling and continued arguing that the review had been requested within the allowed time. Verreynne, who was not included in the matchday XI, also intervened by encouraging Ackerman not to leave the field immediately.
ICC disciplinary ruling explained
The ICC confirmed on Monday, 2 November 2026, that both men had committed Level 1 offences under Article 2.8, which covers dissent towards an umpire's decision.
Match referee Javagal Srinath proposed the sanctions, which Prince and Verreynne accepted after admitting the charges. This meant the matter was settled without requiring disciplinary hearings.
The reprimands were accompanied by one demerit point apiece. Both men had clean disciplinary records over the preceding 24 months.
What the demerit points mean for Prince and Verreynne
Although the current punishment does not include a suspension, accumulating further points could have consequences.
Under ICC regulations, four demerit points within a 24-month period become two suspension points. That threshold results in a one-Test ban or suspension from two ODIs or T20Is, depending on which format comes first.
The points also remain on a player's or support staff member's record for 24 months before being removed.
South Africa can now turn its attention to the upcoming Bangladesh Test series after completing a successful campaign against Australia. However, the Newlands disagreement has ensured that the final Test will be remembered for more than just the Proteas' series-winning performance.
Proteas announce Bangladesh Test squad with 2 big returns
Briefly News also reported that the Proteas have announced a 15-man squad for their upcoming Test series against Bangladesh after beating Australia 2-1.
Tony de Zorzi and Anrich Nortje have returned to the squad after injury setbacks, while Zubayr Hamza has also earned a recall.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports and news writer at Briefly News with over a decade of journalism and editorial experience across Southern African digital media. Prior to joining Briefly News, Dzikamai served as Senior News & Current Affairs Editor at iHarare for six years, overseeing breaking news desks and sports feature coverage. He brings extensive experience in sports profiling, live match reporting, and investigative current affairs analysis. Email him at dzikamai.matara@briefly.co.za