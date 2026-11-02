Three armed men stormed a game farm in Broederstroom, near Hartbeespoort, on Sunday night, 1 November 2026

A 67-year-old man and his 68-year-old wife were restrained and subjected to a prolongrd assault

Police opened a house robbery case as security teams deployed drones to search for the suspects, who fled with several firearms

An elderly couple was attacked in Haartbeespoort. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST — Three armed intruders subjected an elderly couple to a prolonged and brutal ordeal at their game farm in Broederstroom, near Hartbeespoort, on the night of Sunday, 1 November 2026.

A report from Haartbeespoort News indicates that the attackers forced their way into the home of a 67-year-old man and his 68-year-old wife at approximately 7pm. The couple were restrained and subjected to nearly three hours of assault.The suspects subsequently fled the property, taking several firearms with them.

Security response in Broederstroom

SRU High Risk Security received a distress call from the property at around 10:30pm. Arthur Crewe, a representative of the company, confirmed that their team reached the scene within minutes and immediately contacted emergency services.

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In a bid to locate the fleeing suspects, the security team deployed drones over the surrounding area. Despite the effort, no arrests were made at the time.

See X post about the incident here:

Police open house robbery case

The South African Police Service confirmed that a case of house robbery had been registered following the incident. Authorities stated that a more detailed update on the investigation would be released on Monday, 2 November 2026.

The identities of the victims and their medical conditions had not been made public at the time of reporting.

North West farmer brutally attacked

This is the second farm attack reported in a week. Last week, the news of a brutal attack on a North West farmer captured international headlines and put the spotlight on farm murders again. Donovan Marx is still in a critical condition at a Potchefstroom hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back during a farm attack between Potchefstroom and Ventersdorp on 29 October 2026. The assault took place after a family member had departed the farm for work shortly before 8am.

Afriforum demans urgent action against farm murders

Previously, Briefly News reported that civil rights organisation AfriForum has issued a formal demand to Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, calling for urgent and targeted action against farm attacks following the assault on farmer Donovan Marx. AfriForum called on the South African Police Service and political leadership responsible for policing to demonstrate through concrete steps that violent crimes against farmers and rural residents are being treated with the seriousness they deserve.

Source: Briefly News