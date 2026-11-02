Police have arrested three more suspects in connection with the brutal farm attack on Donovan Marx in Syferfontein, North West, bringing the total arrests to five

Four firearms were seized during the latest operation near Potchefstroom, with two allegedly linked to the attack

The five suspects, aged between 26 and 56, are expected to appear in court on Tuesday, 3 November 2026

Three more suspects have been arrested in the Donovan Marx farm attack case. Images: Ian Cameron/ Facebook and @SAPoliceService/X

Source: Twitter

NORTH WEST — Police have arrested three more suspects in connection with a brutal farm robbery in Syferfontein, near Ventersdorp in North West, bringing the total number of arrests to five.

The latest arrests were made on Sunday, 1 November 2026, during an operation in Promosa, near Potchefstroom.

Ventersdorp SAPS swoop in on suspects

Ventersdorp detectives, supported by members of the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit, conducted the operation following intensive investigations into the attack. Police also seized four firearms, two of whic+h have been linked to the Ventersdorp incident. Clothing items and jewellery were also recovered during the operation.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The arrests follow a violent attack on 50-year-old farmer Donovan Marx on Wednesday, 28 October 2026.

Marx was allegedly shot in the back and brutally assaulted during the robbery, with his attackers reportedly cutting off his ears. He was rushed to hospital in Potchefstroom, where he received medical treatment.

View X post from SAPS here:

Five suspects arrested after Donovan Marx farm attack

The three latest arrests follow the initial arrest of two suspects in connection with the incident.

The suspects are aged between 26 and 56 and are expected to appear before the Ventersdorp and Potchefstroom Magistrates' Courts on Tuesday, 3 November 2026. They face charges of house robbery, attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack. The incident also drew criticism from Freedom Front Plus leader Corné Mulder, who condemned the brutality and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise the safety of farming communities.

Mulder also questioned the government's response to farm attacks, referring to Ramaphosa's 2018 Bloomberg interview in which the president rejected claims that white farmers were being killed in South Africa.

Afriforum calls on police minister to intervene

Briefly News also reported that civil rights organisation AfriForum has issued a formal demand to Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, calling for urgent and targeted action against farm attacks following the assault on farmer Donovan Marx. In a letter addressed to Cachalia, AfriForum called on the South African Police Service and political leadership responsible for policing to demonstrate through concrete steps that violent crimes against farmers and rural residents are being treated with the seriousness they deserve.

Source: Briefly News