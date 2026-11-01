The Springboks face Italy in Turin on Saturday, 7 November, in their first November Test of the Nations Championship end-of-year tour

Head coach Rassie Erasmus warned against underestimating the Italians despite their world ranking, citing their quality and home advantage

South Africa's November schedule includes Tests against France and Ireland before the Finals Weekend at Twickenham in London

The Springboks kick off their end-of-year tour on Saturday, 7 November 2026, when they face Italy at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, with the match starting at 13:40 South African time.

Eoghan Cross of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) will referee the encounter, with James Doleman (New Zealand Rugby) and Sam Grove-White (Scottish Rugby Union) serving as assistant referees. Brett Cronan will act as TMO, and Mike Adamson as FPRO.

The clash comes after a difficult outing for South Africa, who suffered a surprise defeat to Australia in their most recent match. Rassie Erasmus's squad will be looking to restore momentum as the Nations Championship resumes in the Northern Hemisphere.

Erasmus warns against complacency

Speaking ahead of the match, Erasmus acknowledged the challenge that Italy present despite their current world ranking of 11th.

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"Italy may be ranked 11th in the world at this stage, but they are a quality team who have tested us to the limit at times, so we will not be fooled by the standings," Erasmus said.

"They will be playing at home in front of a passionate crowd, and they'll be desperate to work their way into a good position for the remainder of the competition, so we will certainly not underestimate them."

Full November Tour schedule

The Springboks are currently level on 15 points with New Zealand at the top of the Nations Championship Southern Hemisphere standings, separated only by points difference. Four fixtures remain this November before the competition concludes.

Following Saturday's Test in Turin, South Africa travel to Paris to face France at the Stade de France on Friday, 13 November, with a 22:10 kick-off. The tour continues with a clash against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November, starting at 18:40. The Finals Weekend follows from 27 to 29 November at Twickenham Stadium in London, with kick-off times still to be confirmed.

The squad named for the November Tests includes a strong forward pack led by captain Siya Kolisi, alongside the likes of Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert and Pieter-Steph du Toit. In the backs, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian de Allende and Kurt-Lee Arendse are among those selected to feature.

Source: Briefly News