Minnie Dlamini's old tweet about Thierry Henry resurfaced after the football legend appeared at FNB Stadium for the Soweto Derby

Dlamini posted the now-viral tweet in 2017, just after marrying her ex-husband, calling Henry's Johannesburg visit her "devastation"

Netizens are divided, with some slamming the original post and others defending Dlamini over the decade-old dig

Minnie Dlamini’s tweet about Thierry Henry resurfaced online. Images: minniedlamini/ Instagram, JMEnternational/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The internet has a long memory, and Minnie Dlamini is finding that out all over again. A tweet the TV presenter and media personality posted nearly a decade ago has come roaring back into public conversation, reignited by French football legend Thierry Henry's high-profile visit to South Africa.

On Saturday, 31 October 2026, Henry made a grand entrance at a packed FNB Stadium in Soweto to deliver the official match ball for the fiercely contested Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. As images of the former Arsenal striker at the Calabash flooded social media feeds, eagle-eyed users quickly dug up a post Dlamini had shared back in 2017.

Minnie Dlamini's infamous Thierry Henry post

The tweet in question was shared shortly after Dlamini walked down the aisle with her now ex-husband Quinton Jones. On hearing that the World Cup winner had touched down in Johannesburg, she wrote:

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"Today marks the day of my devastation! Thierry Henry is in Johannesburg, South Africa (my hood) and I just got married... #Heartbroken 💔"

What she seemingly intended as playful celebrity banter landed very differently at the time. Critics questioned why a newlywed bride would publicly declare herself "heartbroken" over another man so soon after her wedding day. The backlash was fierce, and it appears the passage of time has done little to soften opinions.

Minnie Dlamini tweeted about being devastated that she didn't get to meet Thierry Henry due to her wedding. Images: News24Arts/ X, Francesco Scaccianoce - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Henry's Soweto Derby appearance gave social media users the perfect excuse to resurface the old post, and the responses came fast. Some commentators slammed the original joke all over again, noting that public statements about a marriage carry unexpected weight, particularly in hindsight given Dlamini and Jones's eventual divorce. Others rushed to her defence, arguing that harmless crushes on international superstars are a well-worn running joke and that digging up decade-old tweets amounts to unnecessary outrage.

See Minnie Dlamini's post below.

Minnie Dlamini shares who matched her with Khune

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Minnie Dlamini's recollection of how her relationship with Itumeleng Khune started dating.

The media personality revealed that a mutual acquaintance matched them, and claims she was alreadt a fan of the football star.

Source: Briefly News