Mamelodi Sundowns beat Durban City 4-1 to move to the top of the Betway Premiership, one point ahead of Orlando Pirates

Coach Miguel Cardoso praised his players' performance but directed sharp criticism at the match officials after the final whistle

The Portuguese coach called it 'another dark night for South Africa' and suggested Sundowns were denied clear penalty decisions

Mamelodi Sundowns climbed back to the top of the Betway Premiership table with a commanding 4-1 victory over Durban City, but head coach Miguel Cardoso's post-match focus turned sharply away from the result and towards the officiating.

The Portuguese coach was visibly frustrated in his interview with SuperSport TV, suggesting that his club had not been afforded the respect it deserved from the officials on the night.

Cardoso's sharp words after the final whistle

"Today is a day of a lot of emotions. I will make my best efforts to shut up and not speak too much. I think it's another night for South Africa, but let people think whatever; some people will sleep in a bed for sure," Cardoso told SuperSport TV.

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He went further, referencing what he believed were clear penalty decisions that went against Sundowns.

"Honest people that work hard, even here today you should go look at the penalties that were taken from Sundowns. I don't want to speak too much, but whoever has a conscience today should, before going to sleep, pray a little bit and think a little bit more together," he added.

Sundowns dislodge Pirates with clinical display

On the pitch, Sundowns were in dominant form against Eric Tinkler's Durban City. Full-back Thabang Matuludi was the standout performer, scoring twice, with Iqraam Rayners and Antonio Van Wyk also getting on the scoresheet to seal a comfortable win.

Cardoso acknowledged both teams' efforts, noting the advantage Sundowns gained from squad rotation after their previous fixture. "My team deserves everything but the same respect for Durban City today; our boys put in the intensity. We profit obviously from freshness as we have a chance to change a lot of players from the previous match," he said.

The victory takes Sundowns one point clear of Orlando Pirates at the summit, reviving memories of last season's tight title race. Cardoso warned that if standards across the league remain consistent, the finish could mirror the previous campaign. "If the league is played like we saw today, there won't be a lot of story; we'll have a league like last year," he said.

Source: Briefly News