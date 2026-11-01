A fan at the Soweto Derby was filmed delivering live commentary for visually impaired supporters seated beside him in the stands

The selfie-style TikTok clip captured the man's passionate, play-by-play narration as he made sure his companions could experience every moment

South Africans were deeply moved by the act of kindness, calling it the most beautiful thing on the internet

A South African man turned heads at the Soweto Derby on 31 October. He was filmed delivering passionate live commentary for visually impaired supporters sitting alongside him in the stadium stands.

A man showed himself helping blind men enjoy the Soweto Derby. Image: Amafanswethutv

Source: TikTok

The video was filmed in selfie style from the packed grandstand. It captured the man in full matchday mode, narrating the action with contagious energy and humour as the crowd roared around him.

What made the clip special was the reason behind his commentary. Several blind supporters were seated beside him, and rather than let them miss out on the chaos of one of South Africa's biggest football fixtures, he made sure they felt every tackle, every near-miss and every moment of the match.

The clip by @amafanswethutv spread quickly online, with many viewers saying they had to watch it more than once before they understood what was happening. Once it clicked, the reaction was overwhelming. People were struck by his genuine desire to include the people next to him in an experience they had come all the way to the stadium to feel. Watch the moment that moved South Africa:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi moved by Soweto Derby for the blind

South Africans in the comments section on @amafanswethutv's TikTok could not hold back their feelings:

@Bongumusa Nicholus Feleva wrote:

"South Africa is another thing, bafethu [my people]. So that guy is commenting for those 3 guys because they cannot see. I love my country, shem."

@Portia Bezuidenhout said:

"This guy deserves donations."

@bombelenit shared:

"The most beautiful thing on the internet 🥹🥹"

@#YaYah^Yandah# added:

"This guy deserves 👏 his flowers 💐 🇿🇦🙏 That's so kind of him."

@♈️🇿🇦Robyn🇿🇦♈️ wrote:

"Inclusivity, if that's a word, at its best."

@Matiye Agri noted:

"This is so amazing; it goes to show that human beings' ability to solve problems is unlimited 🤝🫶🏼"

@Simphiwe said:

"This is by far the most beautiful thing I've seen on the internet today ❤️🥰🥺"

Other Briefly News stories on overcoming physical disabilities

31-year-old Mpho Mathabi from Dididi village near Thohoyandou, Limpopo, inspired South Africans after overcoming lifelong discrimination to work as a Marketing and Communications Admin Clerk at Vhembe TVET College’s central office in Sibasa.

A viral TikTok clip showing an armless double amputee baking a complete cake from scratch using only his feet stunned viewers and sparked lively discussion online.

TikTok content creator @mavijela08, a double amputee living without both legs, shared an inspiring "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) vlog showing how she gets dressed and ready for church on her own.

Source: Briefly News