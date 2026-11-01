Mbali Mahlale, a Giyani-born learner who has no upper limbs, completed her matric at a Polokwane school using only her feet

Mahlale finished in the top ten in her grade and earned a distinction, using her right foot to write all her exams

Her story has sparked a wider conversation about inclusive education and accessibility for learners with disabilities in South Africa

Mbali Mahlale from Limpopo. Images: The South African/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A Limpopo teenager has left South Africa speechless. Mbali Mahlale, originally from Giyani, was born without upper limbs and completed her entire matric at Myngenoegen English Private School in Polokwane without ever picking up a pen with her hand.

She wrote every exam using her right foot and managed her daily personal routines, from eating and getting ready, with her left. Her seating in class was slightly adjusted to accommodate her, but beyond that, she was every bit a regular pupil. She joined classmates in skipping and ball games on the playground, quietly putting to rest any early doubts about what she could or could not do.

Top of her class, with a distinction

When results came in, Mahlale placed in the top ten learners in her grade and walked away with a distinction in her final matriculation examinations. Her teachers described her as driven and focused, crediting her with lifting the atmosphere in her school through her sheer confidence and work ethic.

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Mathematics and physical science are her great passions. So determined is she to pursue a career in medicine that she chose to retake certain subjects to push her marks higher, meeting the demanding entry requirements that medical programmes require.

Her mother relocated the family from Giyani to Polokwane to access better specialised medical care. The school provided hostel accommodation on site, giving Mahlale a stable and supportive base from which to focus on her studies.

Her story puts a spotlight on inclusive education in South Africa, where learners with physical disabilities often encounter significant barriers, including under-resourced special-needs institutions and inaccessible transport. For Mahlale, having the right environment made all the difference.

Mzansi celebrates Mbali's achievement

South Africans were moved by Mahlale's story on a social media post and shared how they felt in the comments:

@Dante Gift Malepe said:

"That's a monumental achievement considering her circumstances."

@Sheila Coverly wrote:

"What an amazing achievement young lady. May you soar to great heights."

@Thomas Du Toit added:

"May God bless you for your dedication and honest hard work, Amen! 🙌"

@Koketso Madibana simply said:

"God does exist 🙌"

@Stan Montsho reflected:

"The ever merciful God who breaks down all our hurdles and mends our hearts without asking for a single award or reward."

@Ghobo Moleme called her a

"Miracle girl of God's will doing."

@Susan November wrote:

"Oh lord bless each and every single kid who's writing exams, open their minds, keep them safe."

More on South African learners

Briefly News recently reported that a Grade R learner from St Idas Primary School died in a tragic car accident, leaving the Stellenbosch school community mourning.

recently reported that a Grade R learner from St Idas Primary School died in a tragic car accident, leaving the Stellenbosch school community mourning. A 19-year-old aspiring chef died in a head-on crash in KwaZulu-Natal after completing her final practical exam, while three other people were injured.

South African doctor Dr Siyabonga Khoza visited 50 schools to inspire more than 10,000 learners, sharing his passion for mathematics with young people from under-resourced communities.

Source: Briefly News