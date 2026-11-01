"Sandton Rurals": SA Woman Cooking with "Rolex" Pot at Rural Home Impresses SA
- A South African woman filmed herself making a large meat stew for her family in what viewers spotted was a Rolex pot
- She skipped browning all the meat and added masala directly, joking that her Indian followers should look away as she was cooking the spices first
- • South Africans flooded the comments after spotting the luxury pot in what appeared to be a rural kitchen setting
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A South African woman who goes by @zazicooks on TikTok left Mzansi talking after posting a laid-back cooking video on 30 October that quickly took on a life of its own. The clip, filmed partly outdoors on a grassy hilltop estate and then inside a sleek, modern kitchen, followed her as she prepared a large meat stew for her family.
What caught viewers completely off guard was the pot she was using. Many in the comments insisted that she was cooking in a Rolex. Family members drifted in and out of the background as she cooked, and the video wrapped up with a casual bedroom selfie, ending the day on the same easy tone it started on.
As warm as the cooking content by @zazicooks was, it was one detail that sent the comment section into overdrive. Viewers zeroed in on what appeared to be a high-end Rolex pot sitting casually in what some described as a rural kitchen, and the debate that followed was amusing.
Sharper eyes noted that the cookware was in fact from the well-known Rolux brand. Distinct from the myth of the watchmaker-branded kitchenware, premium Rolux pots and multi-piece cookware sets typically retail anywhere between R1,500 and R6,000 in South Africa, depending on the specific line, size, and stainless-steel finish. The similarity in name and polished design easily tripped up casual scrollers, turning a quality everyday cookware set into an accidental internet mystery. Watch the cooking video that got everyone talking:
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Mzansi reacts to "Rolex" pot
South Africans had plenty to say in the comments:
Wawa said:
"Makhaya e Sandton."
@Koketso wrote:
"Tjo a Rolex pot?"
@👻 asked:
"Which Makhaya's are these ones now? 🔥"
@Karabo suggested:
"Maybe she's making the food before she goes to the Makhayas."
@ukganyaa💓 clarified:
"Guys, it's Rolux, not Rolex 😭"
@Talent03M observed:
"You know the family is lively when a random auntie takes your place when you cooking."
Other Briefly News stories about rural homes
- A viral movement ignited on social media after a Limpopo homeowner (@monsieurponto) shared photos of his newly completed home under the banner "This is how we do it in Limpopo. Build decent homes in the village."
- A South African couple won admiration across social platforms after detailing their transition away from municipal dependence to establish a self-sustainable homestead in the rugged Cederberg region of the Western Cape.
- TikToker Dr AweLani captivated South African social media after sharing sweeping footage of grand, multi-storey mansions nestled inside Thohoyandou Unit D in Venda, Limpopo.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za