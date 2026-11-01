Nearly 200 nations reached last-minute compromise agreements at the UN biodiversity conference in Yerevan, Armenia, though analysts raised serious concerns

Binding commitments on harmful subsidies and corporate contributions to nature funds were among the key issues left unresolved at the summit

South Africa faces significant pressure from the outcome, as funding disputes threaten the country's ability to meet global conservation targets

COP17 summit. Images: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

ARMENIA — Close to 200 countries wrapped up the seventeenth United Nations biodiversity conference in Yerevan after marathon overnight talks produced compromise agreements on global conservation targets, but the deals drew sharp criticism from scientists and European delegates who described the outcomes as far short of what is needed.

The conference, known as COP17, was convened to reinforce international commitment to halting environmental degradation by 2030, including protecting 30% of the world's land and ocean habitats, tackling invasive species, and reducing industrial pollution. While a gavel formally closed proceedings, conservation groups and senior delegates expressed deep dissatisfaction with what was achieved.

Geopolitical rifts dominated negotiations

Tensions ran high throughout the summit, with divisions over scientific authority, corporate responsibility, and conservation financing repeatedly stalling progress. Some political delegations openly disputed established ecological findings to shield domestic industries, drawing alarm from observer groups.

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Proposals to phase out government subsidies linked to environmentally harmful sectors, including commercial overfishing, industrial agriculture, and fossil fuel production, produced only vague language without any binding timelines. The most contentious question, namely who bears financial responsibility for global nature conservation, remained unsettled. Developed nations pushed for upper-middle-income countries to contribute more to international nature funds, while decisions on corporate financial contributions were pushed to the next convention, scheduled for Ecuador in 2028.

What the outcome means for South Africa

The unresolved financing disputes carry direct consequences for South Africa. As one of the world's megadiverse nations, the country is home to unique wildlife, the Cape Fynbos floral kingdom, and sensitive marine ecosystems. Meeting the 30% protection target for land and ocean habitats demands substantial investment that South Africa's constrained national budget cannot absorb independently.

South African negotiators maintained throughout the talks that wealthier nations must fulfil existing climate and biodiversity financing pledges. Their position reflected a broader concern that developing economies confronting poverty, energy transitions, and youth unemployment cannot be expected to protect globally significant ecological resources without equitable funding, technology transfers, and fair access to international conservation mechanisms.

More on SA's international relations

Briefly News recently reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov challenged the US over its decision to exclude South Africa from the upcoming G20 summit in Miami.

recently reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov challenged the US over its decision to exclude South Africa from the upcoming G20 summit in Miami. International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola called on G20 members, including Germany and the UK, to speak out about South Africa's exclusion from US-hosted meetings.

South Africa's ambassador to the US, Roelf Meyer, explained why the country was no longer troubled by its exclusion from the main G20 summit.

Source: Briefly News