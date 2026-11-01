Tributes poured in for rugby league forward Lee Harland, known as Hatchet, who died on Monday evening aged 53

Harland made 227 appearances for Castleford Tigers across nine seasons, scoring 26 tries during his time at Wheldon Road

Former teammates and club representatives remembered him as a top player and great competitor in their tributes

Tributes have been paid to Lee Harland, the former Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos forward who died on Monday evening at the age of 53.

Harland began his professional career at Leeds, making his debut during the 1992-93 season and appearing eight times for the club before joining Halifax, where he played between 1993 and 1995.

He moved to Castleford Tigers in 1995, with Martin Ketteridge heading in the opposite direction as part of the exchange, and went on to become a significant figure at Wheldon Road over the following nine seasons.

Harland's Career at Castleford Tigers

The second-rower, nicknamed Hatchet, made his Tigers debut at home to Oldham RLFC in March 1995 and accumulated 227 first-team appearances, scoring 26 tries for a total of 104 points.

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His final appearance for the club came against Wakefield Trinity Wildcats in September 2004. Beyond his club career, Harland also represented Yorkshire and Great Britain under-21s. He later had further stints at Doncaster, Halifax, and finally Batley Bulldogs in 2006.

Castleford Tigers released a statement confirming the news:

"Castleford Tigers are saddened to learn of the passing of former player Lee Harland earlier this week at the age of 53.

England international Lee made 227 first-team appearances at Wheldon Road from 1995-2004, giving his all across nine seasons with the Tigers. Our most sincere condolences go out to Lee's family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

Leeds Rhinos also offered their condolences, writing:

"Sending our condolences to the family and friends of former player Lee Harland who passed away this week. Lee began his career at Leeds, making his debut in the 1992-93 season and playing eight times for the club. RIP."

Former Teammates Pay Their Respects

The Castleford Tigers Players' Association confirmed that Harland had been a regular attendee at association functions, describing him as "a friend, colleague and rugby league comrade."

Gary Mercer, who played alongside Harland at Leeds, said: "I am so sad to hear of Lee's passing. I was privileged to have played with and against Lee, it is so sad, a top player and a great competitor."

Former Rhinos teammate Graham Holroyd added: "Great lad, we were subs for Leeds in the early days when it was two subs. Rest in peace Hatch."

Source: Briefly News