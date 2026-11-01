The father of singing siblings, Biko's Manna, who is currently injured, was persuaded by his children to take the mic at an outdoor family gathering on 31 October

The talented dad delivered a traditional praise song that had the entire crowd moved as he struck a chord with the song choice

South Africans online were moved by the sweet moment, with many saying the performance brought healing

A South African dad stole the show at an outdoor family event on 31 October. His children, who were performing, convinced him to sing in public for the first time in a long time.

Biko's Manna's dad sings for the crowd in a sweet video. Image: @bikosmanna

Source: TikTok

Biko's Manna shared the video from what appeared to be a riverside or lakeside garden venue, set up with picnic blankets, folding chairs and a stage. The caption read:

"POV: Our Dad sang in public after so long and left the whole room mesmerised."

The event host explained to the crowd that the children had specifically requested this moment. Their father was recovering at the time, but the kids, Biko's Manna, begged him to perform a song they loved. He eventually agreed, took the mic, and delivered a traditional Sepedi praise song that drew the whole room in.

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As the performance unfolded, it turned the moment into something far bigger than anyone had planned. The on-screen captions captured the energy perfectly: "He couldn't believe it," "we start joining in," and "GO ON!!!!!!!" among them. Viewers in the comments were quick to identify what they were hearing. One user noted it sounded like Setlokwa, a dialect closely associated with Sepedi, a language widely spoken in Limpopo province. Others simply marvelled at the beauty of the moment. Watch the dad's powerful Sepedi performance here:

Mzansi applauds Biko's Manna dad

South Africans in the comments on @bikosmanna's TikTok had plenty to say:

@Bella Mahlako asked:

"Is your dad Pedi from Limpopo? That language is Sepedi, popularly found in Limpopo province, South Africa."

@tiro456 said:

"The father's rendition sounded like Setlokwa 🙆‍♂️🔥"

@Faith wrote:

"Dad is the real MVP. We love you!"

@Careless Whispers shared:

"The apples did not fall far from the tree 🙌🏾 love to see this 😊🧡"

@marvelloussbonzama said:

"This brings so much healing man! Like repeating it again and again. Africa is blessed man 🤞🏾🙏🏾👑🤎"

@candithmashego added:

"You guys were really amazing 🫰🏾"

@Pico Shomang wrote:

"Wishing your Father good health and speedy recovery. God bless."

Other Briefly News stories on Biko’s Manna

Social media users took a nostalgic trip down memory lane after a throwback clip resurfaced of Biko’s Manna earning a rare standing ovation from notoriously tough judge Simon Cowell during their AGT run.

Johannesburg sibling trio Biko’s Manna, consisting of Biko, Manna, and younger brother Mfundo Nhlangothi, brought their infectious family harmony and soulful energy to the global stage on America's Got Talent .

. One of the members of the sibling singing sensation, Biko’s Manna, stunned social media after effortlessly taking on a popular TikTok vocal run and riff challenge.

Source: Briefly News