Denise Ellie Lewis-Swart vanished from the De Dekke Shopping Complex in Great Brak River on 29 October 2020

Southern Cape Police traced Lewis-Swart to Richmond in the Northern Cape, far from where she was last seen

The people found with Lewis-Swart were not arrested, sparking anger and confusion among community members

Denise Ellie Lewis-Swart, the woman who went missing from the De Dekke Shopping Complex in Great Brak River, was found alive and unharmed. Southern Cape Police confirmed the news on 31 October 2020, bringing some relief to a community that had spent days on edge.

The Great Brak woman who was missing after an alleged kidnapping was found. Image: Ron Lach

Source: UGC

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Chris Spies, the search led investigators all the way to Richmond in the Northern Cape. How she ended up there, and with whom, remained largely unexplained in the official statement. Spies confirmed only that the people found with Lewis-Swart were not arrested.

Western Cape police management used the opportunity to thank everyone who assisted and made resources available during the search operation.

While the post by Mossel Bay Advertiser sharing that Lewis-Swart was safe came as a relief, the lack of detail in the official update left many people frustrated and unconvinced. No further information was made available at the time of reporting, which only deepened public concern. Read the original Mossel Bay Advertiser post that broke the update:

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SA left with questions over Great Brak woman

Kenneth Williams wrote:

"What, where, when, how and what thereafter. These simple points should be explained when reporting. These women mysteriously disappearing and then reappearing without explanation are going to take away the sense of urgency when a real case takes place. There are many ways to seek attention!"

Precious Grrz said:

"He said that those with her were not arrested. (No further information is available at this stage.) How is it that no information is given when we were all worried? Is the Kempton Park serial killer now in Mossel Bay? Tell us more."

Carmen Botha shared:

"I am really happy she was found safe. This story has given me absolute sleepless nights. And I think I'm not the only one. I live in Suiderkruis, so De Dekke is around the corner. But the fact that no one has been arrested... and they were found together. Who, who."

Other Briefly News stories on missing persons

An urgent search for a young boy named Kutlwano came to a swift and dramatic conclusion when police intercepted him at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng barely 24 hours after he was reported missing.

Sanele Zwane, widely known as Ipolo The DJ, returned home safely after going missing from New Germany near Pinetown for several weeks following a disappearance that sparked frantic family appeals.

A desperate weekend search for an eight-year-old boy reported missing in Nyanga, Cape Town, ended in immense relief when he was found at Hleliisa Primary School after two days.

Source: Briefly News