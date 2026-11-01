Zimbabwean writer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi published a letter arguing the Springboks' racial makeup does not reflect South Africa's population

While Mutisi acknowledged progress in the team's transformation, he said more change was still needed

South Africans on X pushed back strongly, with many questioning the writer's right to weigh in on local rugby

A Zimbabwean writer sparked fierce debate in South Africa. TimesLIVE published his letter arguing that the Springboks remain too white for a country where 82% of the population is black African.

South Africans respond to Zimbabwean writer's Springboks hot take. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi, whose full article sits behind a paywall, acknowledged milestones in the team's transformation, including Siya Kolisi's historic captaincy and the growing number of players of colour in the squad. Despite this, he argued that the progress was not enough given the country's demographics.

When TimesLIVE shared the story on X on 1 November, South Africans responded quickly and with strong feeling. Many objected not just to the argument, but to who was making it. A recurring theme in the comments was the view that a Zimbabwean writer had no business wading into South African rugby politics. Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi is an engineer, tech entrepreneur, and media commentator. Others pushed back on the substance of the argument itself, defending the idea that team selection should be based on ability alone. Read the X post that sparked the debate:

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Mzansi defends Springboks

South Africans in the replies had plenty to say:

@ConCaracal wrote:

"Why is a Zimbabwean hell-bent on inserting his anti-white racism into South African discourse? Go fix your own country that was destroyed by this exact hateful, anti-white ideology."

@Born_Again_Man said:

"The Springboks have delivered the best results. Keep your racist arguments out of our sport. South Africans are proud of the Springboks."

@Wyndham41517949 added:

"As a White South African, I would not care if the entire Springbok team was Black, as long as they were the best possible players available."

@ginnydmm wrote:

"Says the Zimbabwean. We only see green."

@Martin_ASFL complained:

"It is actually profoundly abnormal for fully developed, complex human individuals to be so effortlessly reduced to the pigment or melanin they happen to possess. It is deeply problematic, and yet leading media institutions embrace it."

Other Briefly News stories on Springbok selection debates

Ahead of a high-stakes All Blacks decider in Baltimore, veteran lock Eben Etzebeth tackled persistent media concerns about the age profile of South Africa's double World Cup-winning core.

World Rugby addressed ongoing criticism of Rassie Erasmus’s radical 7–1 forward-to-back bench split, confirming that no regulatory ban or substitution caps will be implemented ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Paul de Villiers’ standout performances in the Springbok loose trio have triggered fresh debates regarding long-term succession for the national side's No. 6 jersey during Siya Kolisi’s injury lay-offs.

Source: Briefly News