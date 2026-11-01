Beauty queen and former Muvhango actress Phuti Khomo caused a stir on social media on Friday, 30 October 202, with her latest video

Before-and-after photos of Khomo led social media users to believe that the actress may have bleached her skin

Netizens accused the beauty queen of having her skin bleached in the latest video, as she appeared darker in an older photo

Phuti Khomo is accused of bleaching her skin. Images: PhutiKhomo

Source: Twitter

Actress and media personality Phuti Khomo is accused of bleaching her skin after her video went viral on social media.

Khomo is the latest star to trend for her skin tone after singer Kelly Khumalo, who shared a video on Instagram.

Social media user @sweetlove commented on a video of Khomo on his X account on 30 October 2026.

"I almost did not recognize @phutikhomo. Here...or maybe it's the lighting?" he captioned the post.

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South Africans comment on the star's video

@kokieDiale said:

"And she had a beautiful shade; why did she do this to herself."

@ResaletengT wrote:

"She is also bleaching that beautiful chocolate skin."

@GuguNjoko responded:

"This is just greed. She's been beautiful her whole life nje. Eey yabona futhi loku creama okwafika."

@SweetLoveTFM replied:

"Maybe celebrities bleach for free."

@Marcia______ responded:

"Looks like one of the TikTok filters, or she used Remini."

@TheRealMotase reacted:

"The knuckles and elbows will give it away."

@SweetLoveTFM replied:

"All the time, shame."

@tsianelebo said:

"Hands and feet said, we are not coming."

@reallifeacting1 wrote:

"She was perfect. Now she looks like she’s on the 'lane' she doesn’t belong to."

@SweetLoveTFM responded:

"With the pink undertones."

@lettymavuso57 replied:

"Why did she do that to herself? These people need real friends."

SA accuses Phuti Khomo of bleaching her skin. Images: PhutiKhomo

Source: Instagram

Phuti Khomo applauds Simz Ngema for not bashing baby daddy in breakup post

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Phuti Khomo took to Simz Ngema's comment section to applaud her for not slamming her baby daddy, Tino Chinyani, in her break-up post.

Phuti claimed the actress' post was not a break-up post but was in celebration of their love for their child.

Some people disagreed with Phuti's long explanation and alleged that she did not read Simz's caption before she commented.

Source: Briefly News