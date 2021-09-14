Phuti Khomo, applauds Simz Ngema, for not bashing, baby daddy, in break up post

Phuti Khomo took to Simz Ngema's comment section to applaud her for not slamming her baby daddy, Tino Chinyani in her break-up post

Phuti claimed the actress' post was not a break-up post but was in celebration of their love for their child

Some people disagreed with Phuti's long explanation and alleged that she did not read Simz's caption before she commented

Phuti Khomo has applauded Simz Ngema for not talking badly about her baby daddy when she shared the news of their break-up on social media.

The media personality took to the stunner comment section to defend herself after she had posted that she loved the way Simz and her baby daddy Tino Chinyani loved each other.

Phuti Khomo applauded Simz Ngema for not bashing her baby daddy in her break up post. Image: @phutikhomo, @simzngema

Social media users were quick to accuse Phuti of not reading Simz's caption when she first reacted to her post. The former beauty queen took to Simz's comment section on Instagram for the second time to explain why she praised the actress.

Phuti slammed the people who bashed her for expecting Simz to be bitter during the break-up. She said not many people were able to see love in Simz's post.

"On the surface it looks like a break-up post but if you actually read what she wrote intently, and the pictures on the post, you will realise that this post speaks of a love celebrated between two people and a love for a child,"she said according to TshisaLIVE.

A screenshot of Phuti Khomo's comment. Image: @simzngema, @phutikhomo

Mzansi shared mixed reactions to Phuti's lengthy comment. Check out some of the reactions below:

joelle_theanointed_one wrote:

"Just admit that you didn't read the caption."

sizahmandocy commented:

"True unless she didn't love him."

mampitisofonia said:

"Honestly you're just being defensive over a stupid mistake. You did not read the caption."

queen_asshhh1 commented:

"Thank you for this, because I also did not see it as a break up post."

vimbaiveterai added:

"This is not about you Sana, your long essay was unnecessary."

Simz Ngema announces end of her relationship with Tino Chinyani

In related news, Briefly News reported that Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema and Tino Chinayi have called it quits - "an end to a beautiful love story."

Taking to social media with a post that is sure to have your jaw hanging, Simz announced that her and Tino’s relationship is over. Simz made it clear that her and Tino will still be friends and prioritise their son, always.

"Here’s to friendship and dope ass co-parenting."

Word has it that Simz and Tino got themselves into a Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith situation, an 'entanglement’, as reported by Sunday World.

