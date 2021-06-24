AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala hs penned a beautiful message to his father, who is turning 57

Siphiwe took to Instagram to send a sweet birthday message to his fresh-looking dad, Isaac Tshabalala

Many of the footballer’s social media followers are impressed with the gesture and Briefly News picked up a few comments

AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala wished his father, Isaac, a happy birthday and shared a cool image on social media. ‘Shabba’ penned a brief message to his dad who enters a new age.

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and captain’s latest post has once again attracted massive reactions from his Instagram followers. By the time Briefly News compiled this beautiful story, the post had collected more than 2 000 likes after it was posted on Thursday morning.

The dreadlocked star’s father has been commended for looking young and fresh despite turning 57.

Mzansi social media users are reacting to Siphiwe Tshabalala’s photo wishing dad a happy birthday. Image: @SiphiweShabba/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

“Happy birthday Papps.”

South Africans join in wishing Siphiwe Tshabalala's father a blessed day

@Mlukati said:

“Grow big tyma.”

@Shortbasemapakisah said:

“Happy birthday Donga Likamavuso.”

@Fryzermpofu said:

“You look alike. Happy birthday to him.”

@Thobzatee said:

“WaFresh uPapps ... Happy birthday to him.”

@Ngcoboreggie said:

“Happy birthday, Mshengu.”

@Tumelo_Tuks_Masemola said:

“I think papps is right-footed... happy born day to bab'uMshegu.”

@Therealsteezy_061 said:

“Like father, like son.”

@Macufekekae said:

“Happy birthday to him!”

@Khensane_8 said:

“Happy birthday to bab' Isaac!”

Siphiwe Tshabalala’s future at AmaZulu remains bright despite his age

Having joined Usuthu in September last year on a two-year deal, he will still be a key figure for the Durban-based club. Tshabalala seemingly has no plans to quit the game yet and his off-the-field lifestyle is mostly praised, indicating that he will be gracing the football field of play.

The former Bafana Bafana star is set to turn 37 in September this year and will hope to remain part of coach Benni McCarthy’s squad for a number of seasons.

Tshabalala earned a Man of the Match accolade for his superb displays against Maritzburg United in their final match of the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season.

Siphiwe Tshabalala receives a Father's Day message from his wife Bonang: Winning at marriage

Focusing on other news regarding the player, Briefly News reported that Siphiwe Tshabalala’s wife has penned a beautiful message to her husband and AmaZulu midfielder.

Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has credited the football legend for being a good father to their little ones. The Instagram post had attracted 5 766 likes by the time Briefly News compiled this report and social media users reaffirmed their love for the couple.

'Shabba', the former Kaizer Chiefs captain, is among many fathers who received beautiful messages from their spouses.

