Actors Andile Nebulane and Pearl Noxolo Monama Bid Farewell to ‘Generations: The Legacy’
- Fan-favourite actors Andile Nebulane and Pearl Monama have exited SABC1's popular soapie Generations: The Legacy
- Nebulane and Monama play the characters of Detective Malinga and Dr Sphesihle "Sphe" Cele on the show
- Fans of the actors took to social media on Thursday to bid farewell to the much-loved actors
Talented actors Pearl Monama and Andile Nebulane, who star opposite Thuli Phongolo on Generations: The Legacy, are leaving the SABC1 soapie.
Monama and Nebulane departures come two months after the departure of actress Six Nyamane, who portrayed the character of Nozipho Moroka.
Entertainment commentator Mlu reported on his X account, on Thursday, 19 June, that the fan-favourite stars are leaving the SABC1 soapie.
Previous rumours of Andile Nebulane leaving the show
Popular soapie Generations: The Legacy in 2021 rubbished online rumours that the actor Andile Nebulane was leaving the soapie when he joined another show.
Nebunale confirmed to Daily Sun in 2021 that he was working on two other projects.
“As an actor, I am not married to one show. I am working on another local show and behind the scenes creating three others,” said the star.
Generations: The Legacy’s publicist, Nandipha Phantsi, said in 2021 that the actor is not leaving the show.
Six Nyamane leaves SABC1 soapie
Actress and DJ Six Nyamane, who played the role of Nozipho Cele Moroka, also bid farewell to the SABC1 show, Generations: The Legacy, in April 2025.
The musician who played a journalist said she exited the award-winning TV show in February this year [2025].
According to Daily Sun, Nyamane revealed that it was time for her to exit the popular show as she wanted to travel the world with her craft.
Pearl Monama discusses playing Dr Siphesihle 'Sphe' Cele
Sowetan reported in 2018 that the talented actress revealed that she enjoyed playing the popular character of Dr Siphesihle Cele.
Monama admitted that she faced backlash for her role but said that she's learned to shrug off the hate her character received on social media and in public.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Monama admitted it's been challenging to transition with the character.
"I have really enjoyed my role on the show so far, but the most challenging part has been moving with her through her different situations. When she started she was humble and respectful. Now she is something else," said the star at the time.
Generations: The Legacy actor Andile Nebulane aka Detective Malinga accused of being a deadbeat father
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in May 2023 that Generations: The Legacy actor Andile Nebulane, aka Detective Malinga, is in hot water after a woman claimed he doesn't financially support his kids.
The baby mama wrote a lengthy Twitter thread criticising the former Igazi actor for neglecting his children.
Mzansi did not believe the allegations and backed Andile Nebulane, saying the woman was wrong to take the serious matters to social media.
