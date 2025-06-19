Zayn Malik's girlfriends timeline: from Geneva Lane to Selena Gomez
As far as the public knows, there are no reports of Zayn Malik's girlfriend's identity. Although the former One Direction singer has been single for several years, he has had relationships with prominent women such as Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Rebecca Ferguson.
I'm really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Zayn Malik's profile summary
- Zayn Malik's girlfriend and relationship history
- Who was Zayn Malik in a relationship with?
- Are Zayn and Gigi still together?
- Who is Zayn Malik engaged to?
- Trivia
Key takeaways
- Zayn Malik is currently single and reportedly happy with his relationship status.
- He was once accused of catfishing and kicked off Tinder.
- Zayn Malik's ex-girlfriend's mother, Yolanda Hadid, accused him of physically assaulting her back in 2021, which reportedly led to his breakup with Gigi.
Zayn Malik's profile summary
|Full name
|Zain Javadd Malik
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|January 12, 1993
|Age
|32 years old (as of 2025)
|Place of birth
|Bradford, United Kingdom
|Current residence
|Bucks County, Pennsylvania, United States
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches
|Weight
|65 kg (approx)
|Father
|Yaser Malik
|Mother
|Trisha Malik
|Siblings
|Doniya, Walihya, and Safaa
|Relationship status
|Single
|Ex-girlfriend
|Gigi Hadid
|Children
|Khai
|Education
|Lower Fields Primary School and Tong High School
|Profession
|Singer and songwriter
|Net worth
|$70 million
|Social media
|InstagramTikTokFacebookX (Twitter)
Zayn Malik's girlfriend and relationship history
Zayn Malik is currently single. After his short stint with American singer Selena Gomez, he is yet to find love again. He expressed that he is happy being single and is not actively seeking a partner.
In a 2024 interview, Zayn Malik talked about how being engaged at such a young age was a mistake, as he was still young. He said,
From 17 to 21, I was in a relationship. I was engaged and [planned to get] married and I didn’t know anything about anything at that point. I thought I did, because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything.
Who was Zayn Malik in a relationship with?
Zayn Malik has been in multiple high-profile relationships with women in the entertainment industry. Below is a detailed breakdown of some of Zayn Malik's relationships:
1. Selena Gomez
- Full name: Selena Marie Gomez
- Date of birth: July 22, 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Actress, singer, songwriter, producer, and businesswoman
- Social media: Instagram
In March 2023, Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez sparked relationship rumours when they were spotted on a date in SoHo, New York City. According to an eyewitness who exclusively spoke to Entertainment Tonight, the duo seemed to be in love. The eyewitness said,
Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurant goers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.
2. Gigi Hadid
- Full name: Jelena Noura Hadid
- Date of birth: April 23, 1995
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Fashion model and television personality
- Social media: Instagram
In 2015, Zayn got into a relationship with Gigi Hadid. They kept their relationship under wraps until January 2016, when they confirmed it with a kiss in the music video of Pillow Talk. During their time together, they welcomed a daughter, Khai, in September 2020.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid called off their relationship in 2021, after Zayn was accused of striking Gigi's mother. However, according to a Hadid family friend who spoke to People magazine, the former couple continues to co-parent. The friend said,
They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent.
3. Wallis Day
- Full name: Wallis Day
- Date of birth: September 20, 1994
- Age: 30 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Actress and model
- Social media: Instagram
In October 2015, Zayn and Wallis' dating speculations arose after their photos emerged from a dinner date. However, neither of them addressed the speculations.
4. Carlyn Bryan
- Full name: Carlyn Bryan
- Date of birth: September 15, 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Public relations representative
- Social media: Instagram
In 2015, Zayn shared a selfie photo on his Instagram account, cuddled up with Carlyn Bryan, sparking relationship rumours. However, neither party confirmed the romance rumours, which later fizzled out.
5. Neelam Gill
- Full name: Neelam Kaur Gill
- Date of birth: April 27, 1995
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Fashion model and activist
- Social media: Instagram
In August 2015, British model and activist Neelam Gill was rumoured to be Zayn Malik's partner. However, Neelam has continuously denied having any romantic affair with the singer.
6. Perrie Edwards
- Full name: Perrie Louise Edwards
- Date of birth: July 10, 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Singer
- Social media: Instagram
In December 2011, speculations arose that Zayn Malik was dating Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards. However, they confirmed their relationship in May 2012 and engaged in 2013.
The duo broke up in 2015, and Perrie considers it the worst time of her life. This is per an excerpt from Edwards' book, Our World, that leaked on Twitter. It read,
It was horrible, the worst time of my life. A four-year relationship, two year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that. Even though things in my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me.
7. Stephanie Davis
- Full name: Stephanie Ann Davis
- Date of birth: March 8, 1993
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actress
- Social media: Instagram
In 2015, Zayn Malik briefly dated Stephanie Davis for about five months. However, in an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, Davis explained what led to her ending her relationship with the singer. She said,
I ended it with him because at the time I was oblivious to that world. And then I was out with the girls in town and he was calling me, calling me. I changed my number.
However, in a 2016 interview with OK! magazine, Stephanie cleared the air when she showered praises on her ex-partner and explained the real reason she broke up with him. She said,
We dated for five months in 2011 just before he started seeing Perrie. We actually broke up because I found out he had been meeting up with Perrie. It was just one of those things. Zayn is a good lad really, I don't have anything bad to say about him.
8. Rebecca Ferguson
- Full name: Rebecca Louisa Ferguson Sundström
- Date of birth: October 19, 1983
- Age: 41 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Actress
- Social media: Instagram
In May 2011, Zayn Malik confirmed that he was dating Rebecca Ferguson after they met on the X Factor tour. They were together for 5 months before mutually ending their relationship.
9. Geneva Lane
- Full name: Geneve Lane
- Date of birth: September 26, 1990
- Age: 34 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Singer
In 2010, Zayn briefly dated fellow X Factor contestant Geneva Lane from the girl band group, Bella Aimee. The duo had kept their relationship under wraps since Simon Cowell had banned romantic relationships on the show.
10. Cher Lloyd
- Full name: Cher Lloyd
- Date of birth: July 28, 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of June 2025)
- Profession: Singer
- Social media: Instagram
Shortly after joining the X Factor, Malik was rumoured to be in a relationship with fellow contestant Cher Lloyd. However, Malik slammed these rumours, claiming that they were just friends.
Are Zayn and Gigi still together?
Malik and Gigi Hadid ended their relationship in 2021. Although they are not together, the duo continues co-parenting their four-year-old daughter, Khai, born September 19, 2020.
Who is Zayn Malik engaged to?
The former One Direction singer is not currently engaged. However, he had previously been engaged to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards for two years, but ended their relationship before they could tie the knot.
Trivia
- Zayn was sentenced to 360 days of probation for the physical assault case against him filed by Gigi Hadid's mother.
- He was the first to leave the One Direction boy band in 2015 before the other members went on a one-year hiatus.
- After forging a private life, he has since released four music albums, including his recent Room Under The Stairs.
- Zayn Malik's net worth is estimated at $70 million.
Details about Zayn Malik's girlfriend have been a burning question about the American-based English singer due to his celebrity and the public nature of his relationships. Although single, he has had prominent relationships with high-profile women in the entertainment industry.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over six years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He has worked for Briefly.co.za for six years now. He specializes in topics like technology, entertainment, travel, lifestyle and sports. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.