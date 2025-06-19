Orlando Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng has been linked with a R31.2 million move to Israeli side Maccabi Haifa, with Maccabi Tel Aviv also reportedly interested in the 20-year-old

The transfer interest comes amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with South Africa having accused Israel of genocide in Gaza and escalating hostilities involving Iran

If completed, the move would see Mofokeng join a growing list of South Africans playing in Israel, including Rushine De Reuck and Tsepo Masilela

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Orlando Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng has emerged as a target for Israeli clubs, with Sport5 reporting that Maccabi Haifa have shown strong interest in the 20-year-old. Maccabi Tel Aviv are also believed to be monitoring the talented midfielder closely.

The Buccaneers have reportedly placed a €1.5 million (R31.2 million) price tag on Mofokeng, including a sell-on clause for any future transfer. This comes amid earlier links to Spanish giants FC Barcelona, who had reportedly enquired about the player last year, though no formal offer was made.

Relebohile Mofokeng could become the latest South African talent to join the Israeli Premier League. Image: Rele Mofokeng

Source: Twitter

Barcelona interest fades, Israel now the focus

While links to Barcelona turned heads, the European move never materialised. Now, with Mofokeng’s growing profile both locally and internationally, the spotlight has shifted to the Israeli Premier League.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The young midfielder burst onto the scene two seasons ago under former coach Jose Riveiro and has since become one of Orlando Pirates’ most exciting prospects. His flair and composure on the ball have also earned him international recognition with Bafana Bafana.

Relebohile Mofokeng’s potential move to Israel comes amid growing conflict in the region. Image: Rele Mofokeng

Source: Twitter

A risky move amid Middle East conflict

A potential move to Israel could prove controversial. The country is currently engaged in violent conflict in the Gaza Strip, which South Africa’s government has labelled a genocide. In 2023, Pretoria took Israel to the International Court of Justice, accusing it of committing mass atrocities against Palestinians.

The tension escalated recently when Israel launched a missile strike on Iran, further deepening geopolitical instability in the region.

Given the volatile situation, Mofokeng’s potential transfer raises questions about the risks involved in relocating to a conflict zone.

More South Africans playing in Israel

If the move goes through, Mofokeng would join a growing list of South African players who have featured in the Israeli league. Notable names include Tsepo Masilela, Dino Ndlovu, and Siyabonga Nkosi. Currently, ex-Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine De Reuck plies his trade in Israel.

Despite the political complexities, interest in Mofokeng remains high. Orlando Pirates face a major decision: cash in on one of their brightest young talents, who recently launched his foundation.

Orlando Pirates to face English club

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates are set to face an English League One side on 11 July 2025 in Marbella, Spain, as part of their European pre-season tour.

The fixture marks the first confirmed match in preparation for the 2025/26 season, following the departure of head coach Jose Riveiro.

Pirates are expected to announce a new coach and unveil fresh signings before departing for Europe. Last year’s pre-season games against top international clubs highlighted the Soweto giants' growing ambition on the global stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News