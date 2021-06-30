Zenande Mfenyana played it cool recently when a cashier at the shops was convinced they knew her voice from somewhere

Zenande gave her followers the low-down on what went on, posting a word-for-word description of the conversation that was had

While it was obviously meant to be a laugh, a lot of people were touched by the fact that Zenande did not say who she was – Zenande blocked a few of these people, she was having none of it

The Queen’s Zenande Mfenyana had a rather interesting experience at a store recently. Being famous, you can’t even go to the shop without someone knowing who you are.

Sharing her story on social media, Zenande explained how a cashier was stumped when they heard her voice. Zenande played dumb and let the cashier ponder away, shame.

Zenande Mfenyana shared a little incident on social media which she clearly found funny. However, others did not seem to feel the same. Image: @zeandemfenyana

Zenande seemed to have gotten a good laugh out of the situation. Sometimes remaining a mystery is better than being known, especially when you are a star.

Zenande let us in on how the conversation went down:

“Cashier: You look like this other actor so...

“Me: Oh OK, which one?

“Cashier: Omong so.

“Me: Errrr.

“Cashier: Ke wena neh?

“Me Nna mang?

“Cashier: Ke wena maan! Kutlwa ka voice.

“Me: OK sure.”

While we are sure Zenande meant nothing bad by remaining a mystery, the people of Twitter were not impressed by her antics. Some felt Zenande was being mean by not helping the cashier out.

@Poky_ntlok commented:

“So she was supposed to play the guessing game or be a mind reader ke? Hay niyayibaxa akho kwanto o rude apha!”

@mstamaar was not impressed:

“Funny how you think being a mean spirited person is okay hey. Sithule nje siyabuka. OThuso, Bonang, Nomzamo, Trevor Noah and so many other entertainers that are even newbies like Amkele Qamata are doing WAY better than you but here you are. Go on sis.”

Zenande was so annoyed by all the negative comments that she even blocked some of the shade-throwers.

@OrorisengL made his status known:

Zenande calls out fake people who speak behind others' backs

Zenande Mfenyana is not one to keep quiet about something she feels is offsides. Taking to social media to warn her fans about fake people, The Queen actress shared a few pearls of wisdom.

Briefly News previously reported that Zenande took to Twitter a few days ago to tell her followers to walk away from people who don't appreciate them. Sis said:

"When someone shows you how little you mean in their life, believe them. Stop trying to foster. They are never going to love and appreciate you the way you love and appreciate them. Know your tribe, take care of your tribe."

Yuuuusssss queen, authenticity is the new black and we are living for it!

