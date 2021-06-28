Natasha Thahane Responds to Rumours of Dating Lorch: "Still Single"

South African media personality, Natasha Thahane, has responded to the growing speculation that she is dating Thembinkosi Lorch

The actress made it clear that she was not dating anyone right now and has been single since last year

Her protests fell on deaf ears, however, as Mzansi is pretty much convinced of her relationship with the famed striker

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Natasha Thahane has seen all the rumours floating around about her dating Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch and has decided to respond.

Natasha Thahane has responded to the speculations that she is dating Thembinkosi Lorch. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

The actress didn’t directly address the rumour mongers but decided to release a general statement about how she is still single.

The beauty commented that she has been single since 2020 and nothing has changed.

Of course her statement was met with disbelief from those who have seen the cost vacation pictures that were apparently taken either Lorch.

@brickaubrey said:

“Lorch is joining chiefs since you are not dating him.”

@presidentofpain said:

“Maybe she’s single and Lorch and her are just having fun.”

@abutirj said:

“How does Lorch feel when you denying and hiding him like this...uguy can't wait to post you on social media to show off that he is dating a beauty kodwa you want to keep the relationship private whuuu uLorch wabantu.”

@iamvicky_wog said:

“My advice is, soccer players don't last in relationships Natasha. Just advising you incase you thought of ever dating one.”

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch fuel dating rumours

Natasha Thahane trended on social media on Sunday morning after she posted some saucy pictures while on vacation. She looked absolutely incredible in an itsy bitsy orange bikini.

Briefly News then learned that Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch shared photos in a similar location on his social media page, leading to speculation that the pair were actually together. Mzansi detectives began combing through the snaps in search of clues linking the pair.

One social media user @thbanijuju was able to point out that a reflection of the soccer player could be seen in the lenses of Thahane’s sunglasses.

@meshackbevula also picked up that the pair were wearing matching wristbands.

The speculation led to Lorch also trending on the social media platform.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za