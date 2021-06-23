Bonang Matheba Flaunts Dress Worth R48k: “She’s Rich Rich”

South African-born media personality Bonang Matheba recently left Mzansi shook with her expensive outfit

The Queen wore over R70 000 in clothing items, shoes and a bag, much to the disbelief of many social media users

Bonang is not a stranger to the soft life and is known to subtly flex her wealth online for fans to marvel at

Bonang Matheba is never one to talk a lot about her wealth but she will definitely flaunt it. The South African-born celebrity, who recently moved to the States, recently showed off a gorgeous dress reportedly worth a massive R48 000.

Bonang Matheba recently took to social media to show off a very pricey outfit. Image: @bonang_m

The Botte Gaveneta creation is straight off the runway and looked incredible on our girl. Making sure to accessorise in style, B completed the look with a gorgeous handbag worth over R17 000 and some strappy heels that are reportedly over R12 000.

Mzansi social media users could not believe the level that B is now on and couldn’t help but feel immense pride in her.

Check out some of these reactions:

@uspha said:

“She’s rich! rich.”

@theeneulla said:

“I like rich girls.”

@iamzwisk said:

“She’s literally wearing over R70k excluding accessories.”

@njabs_mfts said:

“Yoh B is rich.”

@nikwi3 said:

“The real African butter.”

Bonang Matheba flaunts private jet life, fans are drooling

Wealth and luxury have never been foreign concepts to Bonang. Briefly News had previously reported that Matheba took a little trip a few months ago and she did it in style. Queen B flew in a private jet and best believe she looked the part. Sharing her boujee travel experience on social media, Bonang showed off her blonde weave along with her lush cream outfit.

Having been smacked with this post, fans took to the comment section, gasping for air, letting Bonang know that she has deep-fried them like chicken wings!

@candicerobynb:

“The universe definitely got it right with you!!” @afrika_n: TOP OF THE FOOD CHAIN!!!”

@chief_bae:

“The coolest in the game!!!”

@kulturekool_sa:

“Yerr Cream Ke Cream.”

@siya_the_formerslender:

“I'm here for all of it my Queen.”

@apiwenightingale:

“QUEEN!!!”

