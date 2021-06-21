Ntsiki Mazwai Throws Shade at Mohale Motaung for “Acting Rich”

South African media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has thrown some major shade at Mohale Motaung

The controversial poet warned Mohale against acting rich and said that it would not end well

Her comments were met with mixed reactions from social media users although many came to Mohale's defence

Controversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has once again shared her divisive opinions online. The poet took to social media to make an observation about Mohale Motaung.

She said that he was acting rich and it would not end well.

“Someone must tell the beautiful Mohale that acting rich is not gonna be sustainable...”

The post received a lot of traction on social media as Mzansi reacted to the opinion.

Check out the reactions:

@cellular_jnr said:

“Mara my sister... Why is this tweet sounding jealous? And please don't block me cause I usually retweet your stuff. This one I'm not agreeing with it. So don't block me!”

@nya23ny said:

“I don’t think he is acting rich, rather he is content with what he has and finally finding himself after a successful heist. Ya'll underestimate that guy.”

@bongane378 said:

“Fetch your life. Focus sisi, focus on your own.”

@jimaklita said:

“So vele Mohale was on your mind the whole night, for you to mention him vroeg so Ms Mazwai?”

@katlegosemusa said:

“Daai man isn't acting rich... phela he pulled off a daring heist one man without shedding any blood nor using any weapon! A cost-effective heist.”

Ntsiki Mazwai admits she has too much time on her hands

Ntsiki Mazwai is constantly in the headlines for sounding off about just about every issue that arises. Some social media users have even told her that she has too much free time on her hands and she agrees.

Briefly News reported that poet recently took to social media to admit that she does have a lot of free time and needs a boyfriend.

She tweeted:

“Guys I need to find a boyfriend... I have too much time on my hands.”

