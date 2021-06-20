Ayanda Thabethe serves major face goals: “Please have mercy”

South African media personality Ayanda Thabethe is one of the most good-looking women in the country

The celebrity recently posted some selfies on social media that left South Africans gasping because of her beauty

Many Mzansi social media users flooded her mentions with compliments, while some could not even believe she was real

Ayanda Thabethe is one of the most beautiful women in Mzansi. The media personality recently left the nation gasping when she posted some stunning selfies showing off her face.

Ayanda Thabethe posted some stunning selfies recently. Image: @ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

Sis seems to know that she has South Africans in a choke hold when it comes to her looks because she captioned the pics with one simple word:

“Face.”

The picture accumulated over 10 000 responses from impressed social media users who just could not believe the beauty they were seeing.

Check out some of the reactions:

@ncozi said:

“After watching your interview with sis Amanda Dambuza, I’m a fan.”

@sokhainagw said:

“I refuse to believe that she's real.”

@zinhlem343 said:

“Ayanda Please have mercy on us.”

@gavinudal1 said:

“You are quite Beautiful Ayanda!”

@ayandamathlare said:

“Congratulations on your stunning face.”

Ayanda Thabethe celebrates academic achievement

Ayanda Thabethe has the looks and brains to boot. The media personality recently took to social media to share that she had bagged the requirements necessary to pursue her dream - a Master's in business (MBA) qualification at Henley Business School.

“This was the letter I was waiting for ! On my way to my 3rd Qualification... ‪#MBA‬ here I come...”

Many have shown Thabethe love after she made her inspiring announcement and wished her well on her journey.

Check out some of the reactions:

@zamakhethe said:

“Congrats babes.”

@lebo_lebomoemi said:

“Congrats and all the best with your studies.”

kennethkeele2 said:

“This is superb.”

@styrofoamsa said:

“Congrats posh posh mapolisher.”

