Trevor Noah left online users abuzz after reflecting on some of his earliest jobs on his podcast, What Now? With Trevor Noah

The comedian who rose to international fame with The Daily Show claimed that he worked in the public transport system in South Africa

Online users were in disbelief after hearing Trevor Noah list his past jobs, and many demanded proof

Trevor Noah shared details about his jobs before international stardom. The comedian sat down with his friends Sizwe Dhlomo and Anele Mdoda and argued after they claimed he never had a real job.

Trevor Noah claimed he had simple beginnings and shared the humble jobs he had before comedy. Image: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah reflected on some of the jobs he picked up since he first started working. The comedian's claims left Sizwe Dhlomo, Anele Mdoda and online users in stitches.

Trevor Noah lists his 1st jobs

In a video showing a recent snippet of Trevor's podcast, the comedian responded after Sizwe stated he never had a real job. Trevor claimed his first ever job was working at an arcade, then he worked reading electricity meters for his mother's company. The comedian finally said he also worked as a taxi driver for a year, waking up at 4 am until 9 pm. Watch the video of Trevor talking to Sizwe and Anele below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Trevor Noah finds success in USA

Trevor Noah has become a globally recognised comedian after dominating the local comedy scene, with his special The Daywalker and more shows. He became the host of The Daily Show, and cemented his place as a well-known face in American media after winning an Emmy. Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah resigned from his role at The Daily Show. Following his resignation, Trevor kicked off his podcast, What Now? With Trevor Noah and included high-profile guests such as billionaire Bill Gates.

Sizwe Dhlomo and Anele Mdoda are some of Trevor's closest friends in the industry. The trio has been spotted together and are regular features on the comedian's podcast.

'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' scooped up an Emmy Award for the Outstanding Variety Series award. Image: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

SA questions if Trevor Noah was taxi driver

Many people were confident that Trevor was not being truthful. Online users express their doubts about his story of working as a taxi driver. Some people demanded that a taxi association confirm his claim.

@JenaralJ said:

"You can inspire without lying Trevor!"

@agostinhozinga added:

"You can’t lie to your real friends, thems your day ones lol they KNOW everything lol."

@TrolleyPuller wondered:

"Really? For which taxi association?"

@Sandyphil311960 asked:

"When did he drive a taxi? Wasn't Trevor Noah one of the hosts of X Attitude on YoTV in the 90s?"

@_furnx wrote:

"Sizwe clowning people for not having a job ever lol."

@negit_ joked:

"Now Trevor i am going to need some evidence cause what in the American lie is this 😂."

South Africans react to Trevor Noah's isiXhosa

Briefly News previously reported that award-winning TV personality and comedian Trevor Noah, who was recently announced as host of the Grammy Awards has impressed Mzansi with his ability to speak isiXhosa.

South Africans praised the actor and media personality's isiXhosa accent, who topped last week when his ex-girlfriend Jordyn Taylor accused him of being a thief.

Noah's close friend, Khaya Dlanga shared a video of the comedian on his TikTok account speaking his mother tongue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News