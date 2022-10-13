Trevor Noah will host his last episode of the Daily Show in December after holding the position for seven years

The Senior Vice President of Paramount Africa says the whole of Africa ought to be very proud of Trevor

Fans worldwide are sad to see him leave the late-night show, and they are hoping he lands another gig on TV soon

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Trevor Noah's last episode on the Daily Show will be aired in December. Image: Michael Buckner and Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah will say goodbye to The Daily Show seven years after hosting the late-night talk show. His final episode will be aired on 8 December on Comedy Central.

Noah won audiences across the world with his humourous wit tackling diverse topics on the show, such as police brutality and fighting against racism. He added an African perspective to American politics and educated audiences while doing so.

According to Times Live, Monde Twala, the General Manager (GM) and Senior Vice President of Paramount Africa, said that the African continent should be proud of him. He also said:

"During his time on the Daily Show he has not only represented our continent on a global stage, he has also opened doors for other South Africans like Loyiso Madinga who was the first African correspondent to do Daily Show segments for our market."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A replacement host has not been found, but there are speculations that it will be a familiar face to The Daily Show's audience, reported News24.

Many fans of The Daily Show are sad to see him leaving, and they think Trevor started peaking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read some of their comments below:

@philisi79884001 asked:

"So he is about to leave that show without making a joke about big nose Phala Phala? Does this mean that they have one funder and sponsor, unlike President Zuma?"

@onruster shared:

"His ratings are a dumpster fire. That’s why he got fired. Who exactly are you begging to watch that show?"

@Vote_Be_Heard added:

"He's the only reason I watch the Daily Show. Never watched before he hosted. Thanks for the education & laughter, especially during COVID."

@TweetFiction mentioned:

"It's too bad. I feel like he only really hit his stride when covid hit, and he carried on at home like a YouTuber. Maybe he realized he should just do that."

@Tarar_sola19 tweeted:

"Well, what's next for Trevor I hope he's getting his own show because he's awesome."

@advertisingbish posted:

"I wonder what's going to happen with the diverse staff setup. Because it definitely wasn't like that before. Still isn't a lot of diversity on TV, so if it doesn't reflect that, I'm not gonna be watching."

@ETTD18 said:

"Dozens and dozens of viewers will miss him."

@CTMyraB stated:

"I wish he had decided to stay a few more years."

Trevor Noah announces ‘The Daily Show’ exit after 7 years, SA comedian’s fans defend him against his naysayers

Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah has announced that he's leaving The Daily Show. The South African comedian replaced Jon Stewart as the show's host seven years ago.

The superstar relocated to the US immediately after bagging the job. In a video posted by The Daily Show on Twitter, the TV host thanked the audience for the "amazing" seven years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News