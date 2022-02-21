YouTuber Slik Talk has taken a heavy swipe at popular Amapiano DJ Busta 929 for his alleged predatory behaviour

The DJ dominated the trends list after a viral pic surfaced showing him in a suggestive pose with an alleged teenager

Netizens raced to the comments section to add their voices to the growing conversation, with many supporting Slik Talk

YouTuber Slik Talk has hit out hard at Busta 929 on the timeline over recent reports that the popular Amapiano DJ is in a relationship with a teenager allegedly born in 2005.

Busta 929 topped the trends list in Mzansi for most of Monday after an image, which has since gone viral, showed him and the alleged teen in a suggestive pose while posing in front of the mirror for a selfie.

Amapiano DJ Busta 929 is in hot water for his alleged relationship with a minor. Image: @busta_929

Source: Twitter

The DJ was buried in a similar social media windstorm in June last year when he went on a partying spree with underage girls for several days. Allegations soon surfaced that he had up and left with the girls without their parents' consent.

Busta 929 quickly rebutted the allegations, claiming that he only picked the girls up on his way back from a performance when one of them "expressed interest in doing music".

Back again with another rant

In light of the latest furore surrounding the DJ, Slik Talk, who recently went on a long tirade regarding media personality Minnie and her divorce from her husband Quinton Jones, took a heavy swipe at Busta 929.

In a video recorded for his YouTube channel and later shared on Twitter by @ThisIsColbert, Slik Talk insinuates that Busta 929 is exhibiting tendencies akin to disgraced American R&B powerhouse, convicted sex offender R Kelly.

Disclaimer: This video contains heavy gunfire. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Watch the video here.

"Busta 929, at this point, you are throwing rocks at the penitentiary. You are begging to go to jail. And let me tell you, there is space for you there. If you think you've made it to the point where you're not gonna go to jail, trust and believe there is space for you," Slik Talk said.

'There is no defending this'

The content creator expressed that he found the picture of Busta 929 and the teenager disagreeable. He then went on a rant about the DJ's alleged tendency to go after younger girls, despite the flack he got last year.

"There is no defending this, my nigga. I just saw that picture of Busta 929 and that minor, and it is very distasteful; it is damn near disgusting, my nigga. There is no defending this, my nigga. I just saw that picture of Busta 929 and that minor, and it is very distasteful; it is damn near disgusting," Slik Talk said.

"And this is the second time, that's what's worse, this is the second time. How long are you gonna keep moving like this? There's even a video of them picking the girl out from a crowd. This is a f**ken minor, my nigga."

Slik Talk insisted the DJ will face a date with destiny when he is finally taken away in cuffs. Signing off on a high, the YouTuber reminded Busta 929 that he is not where R Kelly was at the height of his fame.

"Trust and believe, you will go in cuffs. You will go behind bars quick, fast and in a hurry. You didn't make enough money to the point where you're untouchable. You have like four, five hits? You haven't made it to the point where you can get away with his R Kelly behaviour," he added.

Mzansi weighs in on debate

Netizens were also vocal on the issue and made it a point to air their views, many of whom sided with Slik Talk on the point raised. Briefly News takes a look at some of the colourful reactions below.

@Phindz_ng wrote:

"Busta 929, on a serious note, this guy umdala and knows these girls are impressionable. He knows what he’s doing. Ungcolile."

@ndlovushad said:

"Seems like Cass went literal with the phrase "knock some sense into someone's head. Slik Talk's really spitting here."

@WendyMaya13 added:

"He is right. Busta must not think these girls will stay young forever. They will grow up and when they realise how they were used, they will start releasing files claiming they were raped. And just like that, it will be over for him."

