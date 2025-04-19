A white woman on TikTok got attention after people spotted her having some fun while listening to a local hit song by Kharishma

The video shows the lady getting excited to dance and sing along to a banger in a Northern Sesotho dialect

Online users were fascinated by how much fun the jovial woman was having, even without alcohol

One woman went viral for her love of music while at groove. The white lady showed that she is familiar with a hit song in a local language.

The video of the woman having fun garnered more than 100 000 likes. Many people commented on the video raving about how much fun the woman looked.

Woman passionately grooves

In a Tiktok video by @ouma5094 a white lady was dancing and singing along to a popular song, Chokeslem. The woman also loudly remarked on how good the song by local vocalist, Kharishma is and yelled "Mamela speakera (Listen to the speaker)". She then got up to bust some moves as she passionately enjoyed the hit song. Watch the video of the woman having fun below:

What language is Chokeslem sang in?

The woman enjoying the song in Khelobedu is a testament to the diversity in the country. Khelobedu is a Nothern Sotho dialect of the Blaonbedu people in Limpopo areas, according to Minority Rights Group. Karishma's song in Khelobedu has been making waves as it addresses GBV. Chokeslem highlights the story of a woman who is abused by her partner but she is unable to speak up when police come to help her.

SA applauds white lady

Many people could not help but be impressed by the woman who was singing in a local language. Some people cracked jokes referencing Donald Trump, who previously stated that there was racism against white people in South Africa. The international claims that South Africa was discriminating against white people made waves, and videos featuring white people taking part in local culture in South Africa have been used to debunk the claims. Many locals often bring up Elon Musk and Donald Trump whenever videos of white people enjoying themselves in South Africa come up. Read the comments below:

Pruedee joked:

"A re namela speakara ngwana....that's wild🤣"

sweething❤️ commented:

"Lekompo I love this girl ona le vibe."

Musa Xulu remarked:

"Those who are not racist r enjoying this country."

Valencia22 joked:

"I showed Trump this video, he said it's AI 😭"

user984670395702 added:

"Siyazwana thina, uDonald Trump nguye osihlukanisayo buka nje💃(We get along, Donal Trump divdes us.)"

Jane mushwana joked:

"Terrible things happening in South Africa 😂"

