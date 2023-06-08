A video of young white men dancing to amapiano music at weddings has Mzansi united

The duo demonstrates several moves, which spark debates in the comments about the best one

TikTok users are so impressed and some say they will use their moves for wedding dance-offs

These two white gents inventing wedding dance moves started getting serious love from Mzansi TikTok when a content creator remixed amapiano beats over their videos. Image: @shwaro_mclean

Source: TikTok

A hilarious video of two gents showing off their amapiano dance moves for weddings is making waves on Mzansi TikTok.

The duo have posted a series of clips where they demonstrate different wedding dance moves to amapiano instrumentals.

The video begins with the caption:

“Best dance moves to break out at the wedding pt. 16.”

Thereafter it continues to show their four new dance floor grooves.

Watch the video:

Mzansi TikTok approves video of white guys busting moves over Amapiano beat

The video belongs to @shwaro_mclean, who is a 21-year-old Zulu content maker who likes remixing unrelated videos with amapiano samples.

@Zongezile Maqungela says they can dance at her wedding:

"You guys are invited to my wedding as the headliner."

@MK wants to know how they think of these moves:

"How do you guys think of these dances?"

@Boss Lady says she wants to groove with them:

"Please invite me to groove! I don’t groove in winter but I’ll make an exception."

@Shadorah is following the account for more:

"Lol, okay okay, I'm following."

Mzansi votes for best amapiano wedding dance move in TikTok challenge

The vibey guys pull off their four fire moves with confidence and flair while wearing stylish semi-casual wedding outfits. Under the video, netizens are voting for their fave move out of The Card Dealer, The Lumberjack, The Fencer and The Window Washer.

This is how netizens voted for their best move.

@Shaw:

"The fencer, broo... South Africa is gonna go crazy."

@Hopsandbarrels:

"The Fencer shall be done everywhere!"

@cupid's bow

"Window Cleaner is the finisher move for sure."

@LiLi.Of.The.Valley:

"It's The Card Dealer for me."

@Don van der Berg:

"I am doing The Window Washer next time I am at groove."

"Mlungu" passes amapiano TikTok dance challenge

In a related video, Briefly News covered how a young white person, or "mlungu", aced an amapiano TikTok dance challenge.

Mzansi was surprised when they saw the white guy performing a tricky move and even had some people wishing they could dance like him.

