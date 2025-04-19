A woman showed people that her Easter Weekend started off in a hilarious way after finding an interesting gent

The lady ran into a man who had an uncanny resemblance to one of the most important figure in the Bible

Online users were full of jokes after seeing how the man reacted to being treated like a holy figure

One woman showed people how her Easter Weekend started. The lady became viral when she recorded herself with an unbelievable look-alike .

A woman shared a TikTok video of a Jesus lookalike she found. Image: @mynana614 / TikTok / Imanol Gonzalez / Getty Images

The video of the woman and the man received more than 200,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who were thoroughly entertained when the man spoke.

Woman amazed by Jesus look-alike

In a TikTok video by @mynana614, a woman showed people that she found a woman who looked just like Jesus as he is popularly portrayed. The long-haired man played along in the video as the woman sang a church song next to him, saying Jesus arrived in the morning, and he responded saying "Ke Morena Jesus (I am the Lord Jeso)". Watch the hilarious video below:

Easter videos trend in Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a community re-enacted the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday. The video went viral as people discussed the scene, and many people cracked endless jokes.

In another story, two men went viral for recreating their version of The Passion of the Christ. The performers painted themselves white to deliver the performance.

People reenact 'The Passion of the Christ' for Easter. Image: Simon Mania

SA amused by Jesus look-alike

Online users commented on the video with endless jokes about the man who resembled Jesus. People were amused since the man played along with being called Jesus. Read the comments from netizens below:

Bonza said:

"I just saw the it’s blasphemy comment, I’m not fighting I’m honestly curious how is it blasphemy she is saying he looks like Jesus and this is how Jesus is portrayed in movies pics and stuff."

Siyabonga Ndlovu commented:

"😭His final moments 😭😭before good Friday 😭"

Leephiri wrote:

"I thought he was uncomfortable until he said “ke morena jeso “😂😂😂

The Yong joked:

"He’s so calm considering tomorrow uyangena."

Jené Madai remarked:

"I’m sure God shakes his head when he sees this country😭 Does he know that he is going tomorrow??😭 And that it's his last supper?"

minnieque01 added:

"You can see uSmakade une anxiety yale weekend enkulu 😭"

Gidion Wonderboy Sibeko said:

"Trump once said a lot is happening in South Africa 🤔"

