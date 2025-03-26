South Africans stood in disbelief as a Tyla lookalike had folks across the internet glued to the screen

Tyla has become a massive superstar over the years and has graced many stages and screens that most SA artists haven't

People couldn't stop pointing out the comparison, while the TikTokker ignored most of their comments

A Tyla lookalike had Mzansi buzzing with her uncanny looks. Images: tyla/ Instagram, d3nrika

Source: TikTok

The internet and Mzansi couldn't believe their eyes when a Tyla lookalike graced their screens. A lady posting a TikTok about a man stalking her was overrun with comments about how she looked like the famous pop star.

The likeness is uncanny

TikTokker d3nrika shared a clip of herself complaining about a man who slid into her messages, only for him to act like she was chasing him in the first place. The woman has many TikToks that are flooded with comments about her looking like Tyla.

See the clip below:

Tyla takes over the world

Tyla has become one of South Africa's most beloved exports. The Johannesburg-born superstar released a viral hit that shot her up into superstardom. Ever since gaining her newfound fame, the singer has been seen rubbing shoulders with the who's who of the American entertainment industry.

Tyla has become a global sensation in recent years. Image: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

One of the aspects that many South Africans love about Tyla is that she is 100% proud of her Mzansi roots. The Tyla lookalike has a small following on TikTok, and under most of her videos, she seems to be unable to avoid any of the Tyla comparisons. Many people have dubbed her to be the Indian version of Tyla.

The main thing people in the comments section pointed out is the similarities between the TikTokker and Tyla, while some actually commented on the topic of the video she shared.

Read the comments below:

Londi😈(CHROMAKOPIA) said:

"You kinda look like Tyla."

Sean Ace🇿🇦 mentioned:

"Closest Tyla look alike ever 🔥"

that_guy commented:

"Nah, why did I think this was Tyla? 😭"

tlo.luvsthemthick shared:

"She’s the closest tyla look alike I have ever seen."

Siphokazi posted:

"We knew tyla was a lot more Indian then they said she was."

𝕭𝖎𝖌𝖛𝖊𝖘𝖘24 said:

"The fam might have never told you, but you and Tyla are sisters 😭"

T💋 mentioned:

"Not me thinking it’s a Tyla throwback video 😭"

That’sothuk$🥷🕸 asked:

"Does Tyla know about this? 😭"

ZOEY_getsmewetter commented:

"They are out here looking for your waist 🚨"

allypops said:

"Lol, she looks like Tyla's mother."

no name mentioned:

"Flat stomach workout or please plug 🔌 Me with something that you maintain your waist with😭"

