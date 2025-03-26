A crew of vibey Polish dancers executed some slick SA choreography, making Mzansi feel proud

The lady, Oliwia Ratyńska, specialises in Afro dance moves and has done some styles from other countries in the continent

South Africans were somewhat sceptical at first but were won over by the impressive moves the ladies pulled off

Some Polish dancers pulled of slick SA inspired choreography to the delight of proud South Africans. Image: Oliwia Ratyńska

South Africans watched in amazement as a group of Polish dancers performed a choreography routine inspired by Mzansi, which made the nation proud. Some people wondered how the Beyoncé-backed routine would turn out but were happy to see them easily pull off the move.

The vibes are there

Popular TikTokker oliwiaratyska shared the clip on her account, which then accumulated over 250000 likes on the platform. The Polish dancer specialises in afro dance and has several videos with choreography inspired by other African countries like Nigeria. The clip she shared showed her and her crew dancing to a South African remix of a popular Beyoncé song.

See the video below:

Moves from the continent

The famous TikTokker has made quite a name for herself on the platform. She has racked up over four million followers and gained over 35 million likes on TikTok. One of her pinned posts has generated over 40 million views, something uncommon for even the most popular TikTokkers. Celebrities like Jason Derulo have acknowledged her work.

The lady loves shooting her dance videos in stylish outfits like the ones shown above. Image: Ljupco

The clip she shared starts with her taking the centre stage with her backup dancers to the side. She leads the pack regarding the choreography, and they follow her moves. They all move in sync, with some delaying their moves for extra impact.

South Africans loved the energy the ladies shared and applauded the vibes they brought.

Read the comments below:

Ta Nitro🇿🇦 said:

'Trump: "Terrible things are happening in South Africa"🔥'

Luhdongwa Mavuso🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ mentioned:

"As a country we are very very proud of you ❤️👏🏼"

OloThando❤️ commented:

"Beginning of the video I was ready to type 'ningaphinde yezwa' I'm sorry I judged you guys too early. This is awesome, Beyoncé choreographer was found shaking."

Uppity African Shay posted:

"I just wanna let @AfriForum know that white people are very happy in South Africa. 😂 Yes wena gals 🥰"

Anando Smith shared:

"This happens when you go visit your black nanny every school holiday 💯"

veryuppityafrican 🇿🇦 stated

"Ya’ll ate neh, but the girl in the white hoodie dances like an African child. Effortless my goodness. She was Lerato in her past life 😂"

exotic.thego🤍🌟 said:

"The girl with the white sweater ate and left no crumbs 🔥"

