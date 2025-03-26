Brenda Ngxoli caused a buzz after sharing a sizzling picture in a leather jacket and denim shorts, sparking mixed reactions from fans

Social media users debated her unfiltered look, with some supporting her confidence while others criticised the change in her image

The actress also made headlines for allegedly using donated money to get her teeth done, fueling further speculation

Brenda Ngxoli set temperatures soaring when she shared a saucy picture on her page. The star, who has been trying to find her feet in the entertainment industry, caused a buzz among her followers.

Brenda Ngxoli's pic divides Mzansi

South African actress and event host Brenda Ngxoli is the talk of the town after sharing a sizzling picture on her page. In the now-viral picture, the mother of one rocked a leather biker jacket and denim shorts, showing a little skin. She wrote:

'Do you Boo! You only have One Life.♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️"

Take a look at the picture below:

Fans react to Brenda Ngxoli's hot snap

As expected, social media users flooded the actress' page with unfiltered thoughts on the star's look. Some mocked her look, while others applauded her for showing her unfiltered body.

Fans said the former The Queen actress was unlike other celebrities like Nadia Nakai, Cyan Boujee and Moozlie, who always leave nothing to the imagination with their skimpy outfits, hence the shock among social media users.

@AuntyScoobyDoo said:

"The comments 😭💔, some of you are horrible human beings."

@BlessingMonyai commented:

"I see nothing wrong. You guys are used to these celebrities editing their pics ka Di heavy edits. Y’all please be kind and give this lady a break."

@1stMonika wrote:

"May you go through what you're going through, and come out of it... Heal, you have so much to love for, for yourself, for your daughter."

@SandXBoy added:

"Guys, what if Brenda's photo shoot was for a film/movie/series that is upcoming? Let's not be too quick to judge."

@Maru_KGee commented:

"This is not who you are. You’re a revered actress, a powerhouse. Not this “new you”"

Brenda Ngxoli gets her teeth done

The star also made headlines a few days ago after allegedly getting her teeth done. Pictures of the actress with one of SA's top dentists caused a stir on social media as fans speculated that Brenda was using the money donated to her by fans and well-wishers to get new teeth.

Nadia Nakai blasted for showing too much skin in pics

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nakai Nakai is being dragged for showing too much skin in her latest posts. The rapper, who is promoting her new album Braggacy, left little to the imagination in a viral post.

Anyone who follows Nadia Nakai knows that she is all about body positivity. The rapper is never afraid to rock a skimpy outfit or swimsuit that leaves her fans and followers drooling. Nadia has been teasing the release of her upcoming album, Braggacy, which dropped on 15 March 2025, and she has been showing off her banging body on social media.

