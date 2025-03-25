Steve Harvey's lookalike went viral after being spotted at a Bafana Bafana game, leaving South Africans in shock and laughter

Social media users reacted hilariously, tagging Steve Harvey and joking about the man's uncanny resemblance, stylish dressing, and dramatic reactions

Other celebrity lookalikes, including a pastor resembling AKA, a pregnant Thando Thabethe doppelgänger, and a Cassper Nyovest lookalike working at a petrol station, have also caused a stir online

South Africans had to do a double take when they spotted American TV host and actor Steve Harvey's long-lost twin during Bafana Bafana's game.

Fans reacted to a video of Steve Harvey's lookaline in South Africa. Image: Francois Nel

Source: Getty Images

SA reacts to Steve Harvey's lookalike

A video of a man who looks like award-winning US star Steve Harvey is making the rounds on social media. The now-viral clip shows the man enjoying the game while shocked fans recorded him.

Take a look at the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to Steve Harvey's lookalike video

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the video going viral on social media. Many said the man in the video could easily be mistaken for Steve Harvey, not only for his looks but also for his dressing.

Some fans even tagged Steve Harvey in the comments, hoping he would respond to the video of his lookalike.

@audballey said:

"And people did "laita mabone a diphone"😂😂😂😂 It was beautiful to watch🤗"

@sollee_tshediso commented:

"He nearly got me there broer! till he started screaming lightang di foune 😂😂🤣"

@princepark5252 wrote:

"Steve Harvey of Hammaskraal?"

@new_shana added:

"That’s Steve Harvest!!!"

@joeymaster86 wrote:

"@IAmSteveHarvey come here you got a Double in South Africa, l though it was you for a second until l heard him speak African venecular."

@20Haywhy added:

"Just have enough data you won't get bored I swear. Cuz how did it get here? Steve Harvey SA version."

Steve Harvey's lookalike was spotted at a Bafana Bafana game. Image: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Celebs with lookalikes

Several celebrities have lookalikes that always cause a buzz on social media. Fans could not believe their eyes when they saw a video of a pastor who bears an uncanny resemblance to the late legendary rapper AKA.

Another video of the late rapper's lookalike performing his hit song All Eyes On Me in the club also went viral on social media.

Thando Thabethe also trended on social media when pictures of her pregnant lookalike surfaced on social media. Many fans admitted that they thought the Unstoppable Thabooty star was expecting her first baby.

Cassper Nyovest has a lookalike who works at a petrol station. Fans thought the Mama I Made It hitmaker was now working a normal job.

Riky Rick's lookalike amazes SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that we go about our daily lives not knowing that somewhere in the world, there may be someone who looks just like us - an extraordinary reminder of how unique yet connected people are. A man in Gauteng was taken aback when he spotted a worker at Engen who had a striking resemblance to the late South African rapper Riky Rick.

Briefly News previously reported that Riky Rick's 'twin' was spotted at groove with the late rapper AKA's lookalike and had the internet buzzing. Well, that doesn't seem to be the only person who resembles the musician behind the track Stay Shining.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News