A man shared a powerful transformation showing his journey from battling an eight-year Whoonga addiction to turning his life around

The emotional video, posted on TikTok, highlighted his struggles, recovery, and ultimate success, inspiring thousands of people online with his incredible testimony

Social media users flooded the comment section with messages of pride, encouragement, and gratitude, praising him for overcoming the odds and giving glory to God

A man shared a video of how he looked when he was a substance addict and how he was after changing his ways. Image: @nkanyisolight

A life-changing transformation always inspired, and one man's journey from a phara to success left social media users in awe.

The man, TikTok user @nkanyisolight shared a video documenting his battle with Whoonga for eight years and how he managed to overcome the addiction. The clip gained massive traction, leaving online users touched by his resilience and determination.

From addiction to graduation

The video compilation begins with an old picture of the man during his struggle with Whoonga, showing how the drug had taken a toll on his health and appearance. He looks frail and messy, a visual reminder of how deeply addiction can affect a person. Then, the clip transitions to a moment of victory, he is now suited up, looking fresh and confident.

The transformation doesn't stop there; the next scene captures his graduation day, wearing a cap and a gown, marking a significant milestone in his life. His caption acknowledges God's role in his recovery, attributing his success to divine intervention.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi congratulates the man

Social media users could not hold back their emotions after watching the video, with many calling his transformation nothing short of a miracle from God. Some praised him for turning his life around, saying his journey proves that no situation was beyond redemption. Others expressed gratitude for his testimony, saying it gave them hope for loved ones battling addiction.

A man who was once into drugs cleaned up her act, studied and graduated. Image: @nkanyisoligh

User @Nomakhanya_M said:

"Now you can’t convince me that God doesn’t exist 🥹."

User @babbs_kay commented:

"This just healed me! 🥺 my brother never got a chance to change. wagcina eshona nakhona ebulawelwa nento angayenzanga. Happy for you❤️."

User @miss_happiness shared:

"May the lord be glorified and bless the hearts of those who didn't give up on you during that time ❤️❤️."

User @Kgenthu Innocentia detailed:

"Glory be unto God. I am a living testimony as well. From a Prisoner to a Graduate and a businesswoman. May the name of the Lord be praised. He deceives all the praise."

User @Maputini shared:

"What a testimony! What a God 🙌🏽."

User @Philani E Gwala said:

"I'm fully inspired, brother. Unkulunkulu unamandla noma bangathini (God is powerful no matter what they say). I have seen his power."

