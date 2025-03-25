Former South African president Jacob Zuma was seen in high spirits as he bonded with family in a now-viral TikTok video

His granddaughter showed off his sweet side after pairing up with him to try oh a popular dance challenge

Social media users were excited to see the politician beyond the suit and around his family, having a good time

South Africans were stunned to see their first Zulu president bonding with family in s now-viral video.

South Africans were excited to see Jacob Zuma beyond the suit. Image: @nokukhany12

Source: TikTok

Jacob Zuma created quite a buzz after enjoying a good time with his granddaughter, creating a now-viral TikTok.

Jacob Zuma beyond the suit

South Africans were amazed to see a glimpse of one politician’s personal life after a family member shared a TikTok video. A young lady, Nokukhanya created a buzz online after featuring his grandfather in her recent video.

The youngster went viral not because of her dancing but because she included one of the most famous people of Mzansi in her clip. The pair filmed a cute TikTok dance trend that humanised the former President and gave him life beyond the suit.

It is rare for politicians to share a bit of themselves with the public even though Zuma has a celebrity wife, Nonkanyiso Conco, better known as La Conco who’s a reality TV star. The trending video excited many people who felt like they had broken the 3rd wall.

A lot of Mzansi people asked the granddaughter to convey their messages to the former president that they left in a thread of comments. The now-viral video left quite an impression on South Africans.

The youngster, Nokukhanya, generated two million views on her cool video with her grandpa, which she captioned:

“Finally did this challenge with my grandfather.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi excited to see Jacob Zuma

Social media users flocked to the comments section of the post and created a conversation of over 1.7K comments:

Mzansi shared their thoughts after seeing Jacob Zuma enjoying quality time with family. Image: @nokukhany12

Source: TikTok

@lehlohonolothoaba3 said:

“Let’s be honest guys, Zuma is doing great as a family man.”

@𝓗𝓵𝓸𝓷𝓲 commented:

“Tell him we miss his economy.”

@Baby wrote:

“Minister of enjoyment.”

@@captainaya33 said:

“He is doing great in manufacturing families.”

@Tabo Sihele shared:

“I miss when the offspring of corrupt politicians had shame.”

@Hit Za 🤴🏿💥☄️ asked:

“We don’t see other presidents being playful like this, even the retired ones. Why?”

@Mehl'mamba🇿🇦shared:

“That's exactly what he's supposed to do, relax with his grandchildren like all other pensioners.”

@Pam commented on the post:

“This video made my morning. I can imagine the hard work that went into making this video.”

3 More related to politicians by Briefly News

South Africans were amused by Mzansi's goofy President Cyril Ramaphosa bragging about his hot body during a day out golfing with friends.

Mzansi was amazed to find out the controversial reason why President Cyril Ramaphosa was named Cupcake by his people Goofy.

South Africans created a groovy AI version of President Cyril Ramaphosa that shutdown a viral TikTok trend and amused many.

Source: Briefly News