Another South African deadbeat father has been put on blast on the internet and ridiculed by Mzansi

One hun had enough of her absent dad thriving with her other child while she watched from the sidelines

Her social media friends and the South Africans supported her fight, creating a thread of 1.7K comments on TikTok

A young South African lady exposed her deadbeat father on social media for his biased behaviour.

South Africans helped a young woman call out her deadbeat father. Image: @Nick Dolding

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi took the woman’s side and blasted the absent parent until he deactivated his TikTok account.

Lady exposes deadbeat father online

A young South African woman, Nokukhanya was unamused by her deadbeat father’s biased behaviour and exposed him online. The hun complained about the absent parent’s weird moves after neglecting her in 2019:

The “deadbeat dad”, Sicelo Mkhize, had cut off his daughter six years ago, financially and emotionally. Nokukhanya searched for her father after losing contact with him but he told her:

“I’m trying to sort out my life.”

The young woman claimed that her absent father wants no relationship with her but prefers to have one with his other daughter. Nokukhanya explained that Mkhize intends to enjoy his money in peace and with his other kid.

The youngster caught Mzansi’s attention by adding her story to a viral TikTok trend and generated almost a million views and 2.3K reshares. Many South Africans supported the hun and consoled her in the comments.

More people went to find the deadbeat's Instagram page and shared messages with him, calling out his behaviour for his followers to see. The chap deactivated his account.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA bashes deadbeat dad online

Social media users backed up a young lady who exposed her absent father’s biased moves:

Mzansi fully supported a youngster calling out her absent father online. Image: @Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

@heartz4.shudu🛸suggested:

“Let's repost so his colleagues know what a great dad he is, thank you.”

@SeonghwasSnatchedwaist🫦 loved that the man was exposed:

“This generation and calling out absent parents, I stan, shame.”

@nokukhanya_01 promised her online friends to share a detailed story:

“A story time is coming very soon, thank you guys so much.”

@zeeoflyn shared a bit of her story:

“My dad would sue me. He’s so shameless.”

@itumeleng_mphethi was amazed that the absent father disappeared from the socials:

“Not him deactivating his account.”

@bigroari was happy for the young hun:

“The day I have been waiting for.”

@Keletso Mokubela commented in the thread:

“I’m so proud of you guys. Keep it up. Who’s next? We are fixing this country.”

@user888182725824 wanted to track the man down:

“He removed his account, is there a Facebook perhaps?”

3 More deadbeat-related stories by Briefly News

South Africans shared their opposing views after a young lady called out her deadbeat father via WhatsApp texts.

A Mzansi mother called out her deadbeat baby daddy that many people recognised from other TikTok videos being bashed about the same thing.

A South African woman shared how neglected children could get rich by using/ investing in their deadbeat parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News