Gent Shares WhatsApp Voice Note Being Curved by Xhosa Lady, SA Floored

A South African Zulu man made Mzansi laugh when he shared his WhatsApp conversation with a girl

The chap fancied the Xhosa lady who unfortunately was not feeling the same way as the guy who tried to pursue her

Social media users were floored and created a conversation of over a thousand comments under the now-viral post

One Mzansi chap shared his crooked love life on TikTok and made many people laugh after posting a now-viral TikTok video.

A Zulu man shared his recordings of being curved by a Xhosa lady. Image: @thabow_.

Source: TikTok

The Zulu man could not hide his feelings for a Xhosa lady who unfortunately did not feel the same way about him.

Xhosa lady curves Zulu gent

A young man and hilarious TikTokker, Thabo, posted a conversation between him and a Xhosa girl he fancied. The chap wondered why his lady, Qhawe was acting weird towards him and recorded a WhatsApp voice note:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Hi Qhawe, I hope you’re well. I don’t know what I did to you, but you haven’t responded to my texts in two days. I’m just wondering where you and I stand.”

The young man seemed sincere and ready to work things out but Qhawe, his love interest ironed things out quickly for him:

“Oh no sir, I am standing in the kitchen, please. How would I know where you’re standing.”

The woman’s response floored many who were curious enough to hear her side of the story. Qhawe also shared a picture of herself standing in the kitchen at home.

South Africans applauded the woman for her honesty but couldn’t let the Zulu chap rest as they hilariously roasted him in the comments of his now-viral post. Thabo was in disbelief that his love interest was not that interested in him and posted the recordings on TikTok with the caption:

“No way, girls.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by crooked love story

Social media users were dusted by a Zulu gent being curved by a Xhosa lady:

Mzansi was floored after listening to a recording of a Zulu man being curved by a Xhosa lady. Image: @thabow_.

Source: TikTok

@ToyveN🇿🇦 stood heavily on business:

“I’m still defending my Xhosa huns, you can’t tell me we are not the best.”

@𝐍𝐏:l was entertained by the hilarious recordings:

“It's the evidence for me. Oh to be Xhosa, what a privilege!”

@NM💌 was dusted by the honest Xosa lady:

“Not her sending a picture.”

@Sasa le Koko was dusted by the pair’s interaction:

“My Xhosa queens will never beat the allegations.”

@MovilleSlice cracked a funny joke in the comments:

“Nurse, Nurse we are losing the patient.”

@Amandarh loved the woman’s honesty:

“The thing is, she is not even lying.”

3 More relationship stories by Briefly News

A South African lady bagged a new boyfriend with a Lamborghini after her last one gave her a the silent treatment.

A Mzansi woman ditched her street-hustling boyfriend for a random wealthy guy who drove a beastly car on the road.

A young woman from Cape Town asked South Africans to help her locate a rich man in a luxurious whom she spotted on the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News