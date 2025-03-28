SA Questions Mzansi Gent Wearing Full Facebeat to Take Girlfriend on Date

A young South African man amazed South Africans on TikTok who watched him get ready to go out with his partner

The young Mzansi chap was taking his girlfriend out on a date and shared his transformation video online where he received a lot of attention

Social media users questioned the man’s sexuality after he showed off his feminine side, exploring makeup

A young South African gentleman shared a now-viral video of himself getting ready to go out with his girlfriend.

Mzansi questioned a gent who wore makeup on his date with his girlfriend. Image: @slaytrepset

Source: TikTok

The man showed a step-by-step tutorial of his glammed-up transformation, which wowed many social media users.

Man gets ready for date

A young South African man, Samkeliso Kguthatso, who is also a digital creator with over 126K followers and 2.6 million followers on TikTok, shared an entertaining video. The beauty lover shared his step-by-step beauty tutorial as he got ready to spend the day with his girlfriend:

“Get ready with me for a date with my girlfriend. Trust the process.”

Kguthatso started off by wearing concealer under his eyes, and then created a new hairline with a black eyebrow pencil. The beauty guru then added makeup foundation on his face, which he blended out evenly for a more natural look.

The chap also shaped his eyebrows and contoured his cheekbones for a more defined look. The 50-second transformation video was worth the watch as his work was admirable.

Many South Africans questioned the man’s sexuality after embracing his feminine side. Kguthatso has an LGBTQI+ flag on his bio, showing that he is a queer individual.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi questions feminine man

Social media users questioned a chap who wore makeup to take his girlfriend out on a date:

South Africans questioned one feminine gent's sexuality. Image: @slaytrepset

Source: TikTok

@Zee💜🧚🏽‍♀️ did not believe the guy was into women:

“Denial is a river in Egypt.”

@Lubz Tafeni thought the gent made a typo:

“You spelt boyfriend wrong.”

@Ciara jade ❤️ was confused and asked in the comments:

“Am I missing something?”

@Pikachu_Naazi assured the chap:

“She's a lucky man.”

@Sihle Themba decided on her dating criteria:

“We’re going swimming on the first date, no way.”

@##B announced in the comments:

“I think he's the girlfriend.”

@Ona admitted her insecurities:

“I'm ashamed of myself 'cause I can't even apply make-up.”

@Angel needed some clarity and asked:

“Does she know she's dating a baddie?”

@Cadian Ludine was not prepared to see the clip:

“The way my mouth was wide open.”

@Mamarhzzy! was curious and asked:

“When did you realise that you can do this?”

@Lauraaa questioned the guy:

“You’re not the girlfriend?”

Source: Briefly News