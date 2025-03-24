A South African gentleman floored South Africans when he shared his honest thoughts after meeting his dad

The chap only met his biological father in his adult years and had an opinion about the new fella in his life

South Africans were dusted by his humour but also got the opportunity to share their stories of meeting their fathers later in life

In the black community, broken homes have been normalised and when a person has both parents in the same house, it’s shocking.

One gentleman floored his internet friends when he shared his reaction to seeing his father during his adult years.

Man shares reaction to meeting his dad

A South African man floored the internet when he shared his reaction to meeting his father. The Xhosa chap, Sinethemba Mahu grew up without his biological father.

Mahu only met his dad in his adult years and came to a realisation which he shared on TikTok. The Xhosa gent was amazed by his father’s looks and said:

“I just met my biological father. Guys, that man Simphiwe is so ugly. Wow, my mom.”

Mahu could not believe that his mother ignored Simphiwe’s looks and went on to have a baby with him. Social media users were floored by the guy’s hilarious reaction.

Any other person would reflect on deeper parts of the encounter after meeting their biological parent for the first time in their adult years but Mahu could not get over his father’s appearance and made Mzansi aware of his thoughts.

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi shares story of meeting parents

Social media users were given the platform to share their stories of meeting their biological parents for the first time:

@Mnqobi Ndaba. cried:

“I’m sure yours is better. What makes mine worse is that I’m 29 and he’s 87, yho, my mom.”

@Phelo Ngamlana explained:

“That’s what my daughter said the day she met her dad for the first time in 15 years. ‘So there were no other options in 2007, girl?’.”

@Nonkanyezi_Zwide commented:

“Your situation is so much better. What about my father, Zwelinzima who stole my phone on our first encounter?”

@Tamara_Ngcobo remembered:

“This reminds me of my cousin brother’s first time seeing his father and said, ‘How come you’re my father when you’re so short?’.”

@mmaps102 commented:

“My son once asked me if I was that desperate.”

@bunnybee wrote:

“Hey, I met mine in 2016, I wondered what had gotten into my mother.”

@Mmabatho Zulu610 hilariously asked:

“Do you want a father or do you want beauty? Choose your struggle.”

