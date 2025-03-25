South African musician Vusi Nova remembered his mother on what would have been her 60th birthday

He shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram expressing a deep longing for his mother ahead of his major show

Netizens flooded the comments with words of encouragement and comfort, offering suggestions on how Vusi Nova can honour his mother

Vusi Nova reflected on his late mother's absence ahead of his solo show.



Losing a mother is a wound that never heals. Award-winning musician Vusi Nova is still reeling from his mother’s passing decades after her death. The musician recently took a moment to reflect on his mother’s absence ahead of a major career milestone.

Vusi Nova opens up about losing his mother

Taking to his Instagram account, Vusi Nova shared a touching tribute to his mother on what would have been her 60th birthday. The Thandiwe hitmaker, who recently paid tribute to his friend Zahara, shared a deep longing for his mother ahead of his black-tie event at Emperor's Palace on 1 May.

“So, today’s my mom’s birthday and when she passed away a couple of years ago in 2005. She would’ve been turning 60 today. I’ve got a show happening on the first of May at Emperor’s Palace. It’s a black-tie event and it’s the first time I’m doing this myself,” he shared.

Vusi Nova poured out his heart in the video and revealed that his mother never got a chance to see him perform live, despite being his biggest supporter. He shared how he is willing to give away all his worldly possessions just to have her at one of his shows.

“I’m feeling some type of way about it because my mom has always been my biggest supporter. She has never seen me perform live. If she were still around, I’d have made sure that she had a front-row seat. I’ve seen other artists have their moms there while they’re on stage, whilst doing their thing, and I’m like, ’I’d give anything for that’,” he added.

Watch the video of Vusi Nova here.

Fans show support for Vusi Nova

The video touched netizens who flooded the comments with words of comfort and encouragement. Several netizens encouraged the Naninina singer to give his best performance, saying his mother would be watching over him. Others shared their battles with grief. Here are some of the comments:

Amomodisee urged:

“Go and sing your heart out, bro, she will be there right alongside you. Bless.”

kholiwe3 shared:

“Mntase, you are not alone. You have someone here who knows the exact feeling you’re feeling. I lost my mom too about 3 years ago. Know that your mom loves you so much and her spirit is always with you wherever you go. She sees everything you’re doing and she is the proudest person of you 🫂🫂🫂🫂🫂🫂❤️❤️❤️”

Ndendendlangisa said:

“I share a birthday with your mom. We were also in the same high school. What a beautiful soul. MHSRIP.”

mistic_events suggested:

“This means your mum is always by your side with you on stage, and it's possible that you have felt her presence. Reserving a seat for her, front row, will affirm what you already know 🙏”

tash_matomela advised:

“Invite Mum's sister or umakhulu or your sister. It won't be the same, but having someone from her family's side will make it better🙌🙌🙌”

Fans supported Vusi Nova after he opened up about his mother's passing.



Vusi Nova responds to fake news about his death

Apart from having to deal with the loss of his mother, Vusi Nova has had to contend with fake news of his death. Vusi Nova previously made headlines after some fake tabloids spread lies about the star's "death."

Before the death rumours, Nova was reported to have had a very tragic car accident, which allegedly claimed his life.

Video of Somizi and Vusi Nova sparks dating rumours

In other news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo and Vusi Nova reignited rumours that they were dating when a steamy video of them was shared on social media.

Social media users were convinced there was more to Somizi and Vusi Nova than normal friendship. The stars, rumoured to be a couple in the past, added fuel to that fire after their video went viral.

