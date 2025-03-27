A rich Asian lady wowed South Africans with how wealthy she was as she got ready to support her grieving friend

The well-off woman was dripped in designer to attend a goldfish’s funeral and made a lot of people yearn for her life

Mzansi people camped in the comments section to gush over the rich hun and her nice life problems

One Asian lady proved that the 2018 movie, Crazy Rich Asians was not just a fantasy but a true lifestyle for her.

She dressed in the finest designer garments to attend her friend’s late pet’s funeral and made it worth the watch.

Asian gets ready for funeral

A wealthy Asian lady, Becca Bloom, whose content is mostly lifestyle, recently wowed Mzansi with a clip of herself getting ready for a goldfish’s funeral. Bloom proved just how wealthy she was by mentioning the designer pieces she kept in her closet during an OOTD (Outfit Of The Day) video.

The stylish woman picked out a Chanel trench coat she bought in Paris last Autumn. She also brought out her Hermes bag that matched her all black look down to her stockings and boots.

Bloom said:

“My friend’s goldfish just died so I’m going to do a quick OOTD as we go to her goldfish’s funeral today.”

The lady took a deep sigh and added:

“A first time for me. I wish I was making this up. Hopefully, she recovers from this tragedy, but we will all be there for her.”

South Africans admired the rich woman’s lifestyle and were amazed by the occasion that she dress up in a snazzy outfit for.

Watch the TikTok video below:

A goldfish’s life expectancy

An article by Invasive Species Centre explained that a goldfish could live up to 30 to 40 years but can die in weeks if the aquarium conditions are poor which is why they are popularly known to have a short lifespan. The article also mentioned that goldfish can grow to be about the size of a football if released into the wild.

Mzansi amazed by rich Asian woman

Social media users were stunned by a wealthy woman’s luxurious lifestyle and commented:

@jj23jj231 thought they were deaf for a moment:

“Goldfish funeral? Did I hear it right?”

@Thabi Zoe🐝 was pleased with the content:

“Did I accidentally land on Rich Asian TikTok? I love it here.”

@🖤🇿🇦 yearned for the woman’s lifestyle:

“Goldfish funeral? Oh, to be rich.”

@_mimzar asked the lady:

“My goodness, goldfish dies every two weeks. What do you mean by ‘tragedy’?”

@princess advised the supportive friend:

“Take a black umbrella and sunglasses for full effect.”

@cphie11🇿🇦said a little prayer:

“May this level of wealth locate me with immediate effect.”

@Ig._lilianaestelle applauded the supportive friend for taking the funeral seriously:

“You’re a wonderful friend for not laughing during this video.”

Source: Briefly News