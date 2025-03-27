A priest’s wife was caught red-handed by one of her close friends glancing at a collection of wines at the liquor store

The lady was startled after one woman came from behind her with a camera documenting her every move, but quickly made up a convincing excuse

South Africans found the video hilarious and shared their thoughts under the now-viral TikTok video

A priest’s wife staged a funny video where she was taking a good look at a collection of wines at the liquor store.

One Mzansi priestess floored SA with her mischievous behaviour. Image: @phazydlamini1

Source: TikTok

The woman was at a liquor store and made a quick stop at a section she was “forbidden” to buy from.

Priest’s wife caught looking at wine

A goofy South African lady, Phazy Dlamini, who claimed to be a priest’s wife, staged a funny video where she pretended to look at a collection of wines while shopping. Dlamini knew that her actions would be controversial for a woman of her calibre to be seen indulging in alcoholic beverages.

One lady was ordered to take the clip and act as though they had been following the conservative woman who happened to be parched for something stronger than an ordinary acidic drink. To prove her innocence, the priestess claimed that she was looking for grape juice.

Dlamini’s acting skills shone through in the video and made South Africans laugh with her silly script that many Mzansi filmmakers and social media comedians overused. The cameraperson also did a great job of capturing the scene and showing one million viewers the muse’s reaction when she was caught red handedly lurking in areas she was not supposed to.

She captioned her clip:

“I have been caught.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Should Christians not drink?

An article by Theology In The Raw explained that some Christians advocate for total abstinence from alcohol as a moral mandate:

“The Bible never requires all believers to abstain from alcohol. It condemns drunkenness and being enslaved to wine.”

One parched priestess floored SA. Image: @phazydlamini1

Source: TikTok

SA floored by priestess looking at alcohol

Social media users were dusted by the priest’s wife and commented on her now-viral TikTok video:

@G.Knox hilariously asked the confused woman who came up with a good excuse:

“Pastor, what are you looking for in the liquor shop?”

@Malangeni Dee could not stop laughing at the hilarious clip and expressed:

“I can’t get over it.”

@mphowilson spoke up for the priestess and checked the other lady:

“You! What do you want there? Leave the priestess alone.”

@Moipone Maake chuckled at the silly woman's video:

“It’s giving, ‘I thought I was eating an apple, ’ wow, you were saved.”

@SKMtshali commented under the now-viral post:

“But the priestess is also human.”

