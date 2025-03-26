Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 runner-up Uyanda received a hero's welcome in the Eastern Cape, with a heartwarming moment of him embracing his grandmother going viral

Fans praised Uyanda for showing love to his gogo, with social media users touched by the emotional reunion

Supporters also raised R170k for Uyanda through a GoFundMe campaign after he lost the R2 million grand prize to Sweet Guluva

Big Brother Mzansi star Uyanda might have received a hero's welcome when he arrived home in the Eastern Cape after spending weeks in the Big Brother Mzansi house, but one moment melted fans' hearts.

A picture of 'Big Brother Mzansi' Season 5 runner-up Uyanda embracing his gogo has gone viral.

Source: Instagram

Uyanda meets his grandmother in sweet video

Uyand is undoubtedly one of the most loved housemates from this season. The star has been receiving love and support from his fans since losing the grand prize to Sweet Guluva, who was crowned the winner of the show.

Although he did not win the R2 million, Uyanda's fans came out in numbers to welcome him in the Eastern Cape. Among those who were waiting for his return was his doting grandmother. A picture of Uyanda embracing his grandmother left social media users emotional.

The touching picture was posted by a user with the handle @OoperateE, who revealed that Uyanda loves his grandma because she was always there for him. The caption read:

"He loves her. This is the great woman who has been there for him all his life. Bless her."

Fans react to Uyanda and his gogo

Social media users' hearts melted when the adorable picture went viral. Many applauded Uyanda for showing love to his grandmother, despite his fame.

@UmashiyaAmahle said:

"Makhulu is wearing her Foschini slides I just know Uyanda bought her lol how cutesy 😂❤️🥺"

@ZodwaMaps wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️ love you Makhulu ka Uyanda."

@SiziphiweT76124 commented:

"This is beautiful 🥹❤️"

@MpolokengDhl added:

"Wow!! What a touching moment, the greatest and smartest gogo🌟❤️"

@KatlehoKayla01 wrote:

"As a child that was raised by her grandmother, I totally understand the warmth of that hug just from this picture 🥺🤍😩✨ Nkgono Warona 🫠"

@Maso_90 added:

"She must be so proud of him, she’s probably much emotional by the crowd that was cheering for her grandson."

'Big Brother Mzansi' Season 5 runner-up Uyanda's picture with his grandmother left SA emotional.

Source: Instagram

Uyanda's fans raise R170k in donations

Uyanda's fans are coming through for him. They set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the Big Brother Mzansi star. According to reports, R170k was raised in a few hours. The goal was to raise R2 million for the star.

Wiseman Mncube apologises to Ashley Ogle

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that fans are unforgiving despite South African actor Wiseman Mncube's apology to former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Ashley Ogle.

Shaka iLembe star Wiseman Mncube took to his Facebook account and commented on Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva's relationship. He joked about Ashley's race and the fact that she is from Wentworth. He encouraged Guluva's fans to vote for him so that he could run away from her when he won the R2 million cash prize, which he did.

