A Johannesburg man showcased his talent by singing and dancing like late American pop idol Michael Jackson

The video was shared on TikTok, leaving many people in stitches as they complimented the man on his confidence

Many social media users gave the American popstar impersonator new names to go with the Jackson surname

A Micheal Jackson impersonator left Mzansi amused with his dance moves. Image:@jacksontotellus

An amusing video of South Africa's own Michael Jackson, also known as @jacksontotellus, made its way to the popular social media platform TikTok, leaving many social media users in stitches.

The video was posted on the app by user @rememberaudio1, showing our idol dancing for a crowd of bystanders in the streets of Joburg.

The King of Pop has multiplied

In the video, @jacksontotellus is seen wearing black tuxedo pants, similar to the ones the late pop idol used to wear, and a red blazer.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi Michael Jackson steals the show

As social media users watched the video, it soon became clear that the man danced his way into many people's hearts as the TikTokker's feed flooded with comments:

User @luyolompiti decided to rename the dancer, calling him:

"Mandla Jackson."

User @nhlalala.mabasa joined the renaming, calling the dancer:

"Mxolisi Jackson."

User @ausiwadisetups also added a new name:

"Lundile Rholihlahla Jackson."

User @wondersmaqiti commented that Mzansi's Michael Jackson looked more like the late gospel singer Lundi Tyamara:

"Don't know whether to say it's Michael Jackson or Lundi Tamara... Or maybe both😅😎"

User @most.delulu.ww was left amused, noting:

"I would unironically watch this for two hours straight😭"

User @bushi commended the young man for his efforts, detailing:

"👌👌👌👌👌I salute you, brother, at least you are hustling, trying something to make a living. May God give you the strength to carry on no matter what 🔥🔥🔥💯❤️"

User @nthatimanamolela had this to say:

"This is the real Michael Jackson. no one can convince me otherwise 😌 Lol, love the caption 🤣🤣"

