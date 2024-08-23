Mzansi Performer Takes Over the Streets of Jozi in True Michael Jackson Style
- A Johannesburg man showcased his talent by singing and dancing like late American pop idol Michael Jackson
- The video was shared on TikTok, leaving many people in stitches as they complimented the man on his confidence
- Many social media users gave the American popstar impersonator new names to go with the Jackson surname
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
An amusing video of South Africa's own Michael Jackson, also known as @jacksontotellus, made its way to the popular social media platform TikTok, leaving many social media users in stitches.
The video was posted on the app by user @rememberaudio1, showing our idol dancing for a crowd of bystanders in the streets of Joburg.
The King of Pop has multiplied
In the video, @jacksontotellus is seen wearing black tuxedo pants, similar to the ones the late pop idol used to wear, and a red blazer.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
Mzansi Michael Jackson steals the show
As social media users watched the video, it soon became clear that the man danced his way into many people's hearts as the TikTokker's feed flooded with comments:
User @luyolompiti decided to rename the dancer, calling him:
"Mandla Jackson."
User @nhlalala.mabasa joined the renaming, calling the dancer:
"Mxolisi Jackson."
User @ausiwadisetups also added a new name:
"Lundile Rholihlahla Jackson."
User @wondersmaqiti commented that Mzansi's Michael Jackson looked more like the late gospel singer Lundi Tyamara:
"Don't know whether to say it's Michael Jackson or Lundi Tamara... Or maybe both😅😎"
User @most.delulu.ww was left amused, noting:
"I would unironically watch this for two hours straight😭"
User @bushi commended the young man for his efforts, detailing:
"👌👌👌👌👌I salute you, brother, at least you are hustling, trying something to make a living. May God give you the strength to carry on no matter what 🔥🔥🔥💯❤️"
Xolile Tshabalala announces her return to TV in new blockbuster 'Blood Legacy', Mzansi over the moon
User @nthatimanamolela had this to say:
"This is the real Michael Jackson. no one can convince me otherwise 😌 Lol, love the caption 🤣🤣"
Schoolkids ace amapiano dance moves
In another Briefly News article, social media users were left deeply touched after a video of high school learners from different racial backgrounds was shared on TikTok, dancing to an amapiano hit song.
Social media users commented on how beautiful it was to see young kids from different racial backgrounds embracing each other's cultures.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za