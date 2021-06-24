Hawu: Actress Ntando Duma Addresses Bizarre Racism Allegations

South African actress Ntando Duma recently took to social media to address some rather strange allegations levelled against her

A fan accused Duma of being racist after she said that she refuses to speak to her daughter in English while at home

Many Mzansi social media users wrote off the accusation as uncalled-for and just plain bizarre

Ntando Duma has had to address some rather bizarre allegations of prejudice. One fan seemed to feel offended by the fact that Ntando opted to speak her home language to her young daughter instead of English.

Taking to social media, Ntando explained:

“Someone, on Sbahle’s live said I’m racist for saying that we don’t speak English emzini wam (in my home) but our home language which is isiZulu. Andaxakeka (I’m so confused).”

Her post left her followers equally confused as they tried to figure out what could have caused the offence.

@eric785 said:

“Being real is awesome and poetic to its manner, many won't understand.”

@lucky13mark said:

“Someone lied to make you feel bad.”

@mbarara1 said:

“Was it an African or a European? Because it could be the love they have for Europeans and an ingrained self-hatred that would make them say such.”

@thilecalibrate said:

“That someone must get a life.”

Ntando Duma’s baby Sbahle levels up with brand-new home

Ntando loves her daughter and will do anything for her. Briefly News previously reported that the Mzansi cutie, Sbahle Mzizi, is moving up in the world.

This little princess is getting her own pad thanks to her beautiful momma, Ntando Duma. Taking to social media, Ntando shared a picture of herself standing in front of a house that is currently under construction and let everyone know that she is building it for Sbahle.

“Now that we have built for Mama, let’s build for my little one.”

