Julius Malema addressed the Donovan Marx farm attack during an EFF rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto

The EFF leader insisted that 'Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer' was a liberation chant and not a call to violence

Malema warned that farm killings were fuelling a false white genocide narrative that damages South Africa

Julius Malema used a packed EFF rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 31 October 2026 to weigh in on farm murders and the brutal attack on Donovan Marx in Ventersdorp. Speaking before a large crowd gathered under EFF banners ahead of the party's 4 November 2026 event, Malema addressed head-on the controversy surrounding the chant "Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer."

Julius Malema discussed the Donovan Marx farm attack at the EFF rally and mentioned the "Kill the Boer" chant. Image: Julius. malema.sello / Instagram / Ian Cameron

Source: UGC

"Comrades, the chant, 'Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer,' was never meant in a literal sense. We never called for the literal killing of human beings," he said. He added that the EFF had never and would never promote the killing of white or black farmers. He asked:

"How can we kill the people who are feeding us?"

He went further, questioning what kind of person would shoot, stab and then cut off another person's ears, in a clear reference to the nature of the attack on Marx. Malema then turned his anger on those responsible, calling on the police to locate the perpetrators and hand them over to the party. He said:

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"Those people who have killed that farmer in Ventersdorp must be brought here to Orlando Stadium. We want to teach them a lesson because the police have failed them."

After his speech, Malema led the crowd in song. Contrary to media reports that he had sung the controversial chant in full, video shared by @SiphamandlaGoge shows he omitted "Kill the Boer" and instead sang a verse translated as: "Even then shoot us, arrest us, we keep going. It's hard, but we keep going." Watch the video below:

Julius Malema denies white genocide in SA

Malema was equally firm on the white genocide narrative, dismissing it as damaging and false. He said the continued killing of farmers on both sides of the racial divide fed into a wrong and harmful story about the country. He blamed the Government of National Unity for failing to protect rural and farm communities, insisting the liberation chant must never be used as a scapegoat for that failure. He said:

"It must stop, and it must stop now. No white farmer must be killed. No black farmer must be killed. No woman must be killed."

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Source: Briefly News